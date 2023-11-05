Glastonbury co-organiser confirms headliner speculation is ‘untrue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said media speculation claiming that the headliners for next year’s festival have been confirmed is ‘untrue’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said media speculation claiming that the festival’s headliners have been confirmed is “untrue”.

Reports on Saturday evening alleged that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous event in June next year.

Eavis put the claims to bed in an Instagram post on Sunday morning as she said the line-up is “still changing every day”.

She wrote: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury.

“We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day.

“The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.

“As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Eavis recently said on the BBC podcast Sidetracked that the line-up for the 2024 festival, taking place from June 26-30, is still “a little up in the air” but she hopes there will be two female headliners.

She also revealed that a major female artist has been booked for the Legends slot, but did not disclose who.

Tickets for next year’s event were due to go on sale last Thursday and on Sunday morning but were pushed back by two weeks after customers reported issues with their registration.

People have to register in advance to buy tickets for the five-day event in a bid to prevent touting, with the application deadline previously closing on Monday October 30.

Hours before the first batch of ticket sales, organisers said some fans had claimed they were not made aware that their registrations had expired and “out of fairness” to them the sale was being delayed.

Registration has been reopened until November 13 at 5pm, while tickets for the festival will now be available for purchase on Thursday November 16 for tickets plus coach and on Sunday November 19 for general admission.

The festival apologised for the late change to the sale dates and urged those interested in buying a ticket to check their registration.

Those who successfully secure tickets will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets and an additional fee will be added for the coach transfer.

When purchasing, a £75 deposit will be required with the balance due by the first week of April.

Next year’s tickets have increased by £20 from the 2023 prices, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price rise from 2022’s £285.

This year’s festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime Legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.