Duran Duran to headline Latitude Festival 2024

Duran Duran are to headline next year’s Latitude Festival – in what will be their “sole UK performance next summer”.

The renowned British new wave group will take to the main stage at Henham Park in Suffolk for the annual event, which is being held from July 25-28.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the group were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Hungry Like The Wolf.

Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

The current line-up – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have risen to prominence again with a string of high-profile performances.

In 2022, they played in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham, as well as headlining the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

The band have also recently released their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, which saw them reunite with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, for the first time since 2006 on their new song, Black Moonlight.

Guitarist Andy Taylor plays on Duran Duran’s new song, Black Moonlight (James Manning/PA)

Earlier this year Taylor said his stage four prostate cancer is now “asymptomatic” after receiving treatment following his diagnosis in 2018.

The gothic-themed album also features Chic star Nile Rodgers and reimagined versions of Duran Duran classic tracks Nightboat and Secret Oktober 31st.

Bassist John Taylor said: “We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer.

“It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran have been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk.

“We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received, and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there.”

Duran Duran on stage at the British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Festival director Melvin Benn said: “Duran Duran’s fusion of artistry and innovation seamlessly resonates with Latitude’s commitment to curate a multifaceted cultural experience.

“Celebrated for their iconic style, ground-breaking music, and a consistent string of chart-topping hits, the band have unquestionably left their mark on both the music and fashion realms.

“With their ongoing evolution and the ability to transcend musical boundaries, the band’s mesmerising live performances make them an ideal fit for the Latitude Festival.”

The festival has said further additions to the line-up will be announced later this year.

The 2023 festival saw Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra top the bill, with The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton, and The Lightning Seeds also part of the music line-up.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are currently on sale at latitudefestival.com