Duran Duran to headline Latitude Festival 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Duran Duran to headline Latitude Festival 2024

By Press Association
Duran Duran are to headline next year’s Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk (Matt Crossick/PA)
Duran Duran are to headline next year’s Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk (Matt Crossick/PA)

Duran Duran are to headline next year’s Latitude Festival – in what will be their “sole UK performance next summer”.

The renowned British new wave group will take to the main stage at Henham Park in Suffolk for the annual event, which is being held from July 25-28.

Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the group were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Hungry Like The Wolf.

Platinum Jubilee
Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

The current line-up – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have risen to prominence again with a string of high-profile performances.

In 2022, they played in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham, as well as headlining the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

The band have also recently released their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, which saw them reunite with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, for the first time since 2006 on their new song, Black Moonlight.

Andy Taylor on Radio 2
Guitarist Andy Taylor plays on Duran Duran’s new song, Black Moonlight (James Manning/PA)

Earlier this year Taylor said his stage four prostate cancer is now “asymptomatic” after receiving treatment following his diagnosis in 2018.

The gothic-themed album also features Chic star Nile Rodgers and reimagined versions of Duran Duran classic tracks Nightboat and Secret Oktober 31st.

Bassist John Taylor said: “We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer.

“It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran have been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk.

“We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received, and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there.”

British Summer Time festival – London
Duran Duran on stage at the British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Festival director Melvin Benn said: “Duran Duran’s fusion of artistry and innovation seamlessly resonates with Latitude’s commitment to curate a multifaceted cultural experience.

“Celebrated for their iconic style, ground-breaking music, and a consistent string of chart-topping hits, the band have unquestionably left their mark on both the music and fashion realms.

“With their ongoing evolution and the ability to transcend musical boundaries, the band’s mesmerising live performances make them an ideal fit for the Latitude Festival.”

The festival has said further additions to the line-up will be announced later this year.

The 2023 festival saw Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra top the bill, with The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton, and The Lightning Seeds also part of the music line-up.

Tickets for the 2024 festival are currently on sale at latitudefestival.com