James Corden ‘couldn’t be happier or more proud’ to host new SiriusXM audio show

James Corden has teased his new audio show, which will see him interview “some of the biggest guests on planet Earth”.

A clip of the British comedian and actor talking from his new studio was shared during a New York event for SiriusXM on Wednesday, which also saw stars including Kelly Clarkson, Shaggy and Kevin Hart appear on stage.

Corden, who left CBS’ The Late Late Show in April, said: “Hello, James Corden here talking to you from the set of my new show, which is exclusive to SiriusXM.

James Corden departed The Late Late Show earlier this year after eight years at the helm (Ian West/PA)

“The show is called This Life Of Mine and I will be joined in this very chair by some of the biggest guests on planet Earth and we will talk about their lives and we will talk about the people and the places, the music and memories that have made them who they are today.

“I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be doing this with SiriusXM, from the very first time I stepped into this building in New York to do Howard Stern’s show, I could feel the energy and excitement of the place and I could feel that this was a home that looks after and nurtures talent.”

The 45-year-old added: “I’m so excited and I can’t wait for you to hear it only on SiriusXM.”

The weekly show, which will begin airing next year, is billed as seeking to “tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures”.

Kelly Clarkson appeared on stage to launch her new show The Kelly Clarkson Connection (Anthony Behar/PA)

Appearing on stage, SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein said: “It will be amazing, I can’t wait for you all to hear James’ new show, it is another absolute stand-out.”

The event also saw the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Connection, which will see the singer choosing a “random” selection of her favourite music because “at this point in my life I don’t really need to work I just want to do things I want to do”.

Shaggy, who walked out to his 2002 track Mr Lover Lover, announced a new 24-hour channel named Shaggy Bombastic Radio, which will “transport you to the Caribbean, emerging you to reggae dance afrobeat”.

American TV hosts Conan O’Brien and Andy Cohen also made an appearance on stage.

The stars, including comedian Hart and broadcaster Howard Stern, were part of the event that saw SiriusXM unveil a new re-brand and a streamlined app, which is set to debut in North America on December 14.