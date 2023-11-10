Russell T Davies on ‘thrilling’ new Doctor Who series: It was like this in 2004

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Russell T Davies on ‘thrilling’ new Doctor Who series: It was like this in 2004

By Press Association
Russell T Davies has said the new series of Doctor Who will be ‘thrilling’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Russell T Davies has said the new series of Doctor Who will be ‘thrilling’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell T Davies has said the new series of Doctor Who starring actors Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will be “thrilling” to watch.

Screenwriter and producer, Davies, 60, who has returned as showrunner, compared the upcoming series with the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show which starred Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor and Billie Piper as his companion Rose.

The series starring Eccleston and Piper was filmed in 2004, but aired on TV in 2005.

Davies said of the new series: “It was like this in 2004 when we were shooting with Chris and Billie and people were going ‘oh what’s it going to be like Doctor Who? Is it going to be rubbish?’

“But that was the attitude in 2004.”

Davies recalled thinking that he had “such a good secret” in how talented Eccleston and Piper were, and said he could not wait for people to watch them on TV.

“Remember how good they were?” he said.

“And it’s exactly like that with shooting Millie.

“It’s literally – it’s thrilling. What is coming up, I mean, some of the stories, stories we’ve never done before, the style of which we’ve never done before. We’re doing brand new things on screen.”

He added: “I am literally so excited to show it (the new series).”

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the festive period, with Gibson playing his companion Ruby Sunday.

Davies also described what it was like to have American actor Neil Patrick-Harris on board the show for the 60th anniversary episodes, which will see David Tennant return, staring alongside the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

Patrick-Harris will play the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy last seen in the series in 1966.

Davies said: “He read the script and then he phoned me up and said ‘So the Doctor’s an alien?’

“He really was from scratch.”

Elle Style Awards 2023 – London
Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

“He read it, and he loved it and he wasn’t planning to be working for that summer,” Davies added.

On the upcoming series he said: “The most important thing is that eight-year-old watching, and I do know that when you’re eight, or when you’re six, there’s nothing more disappointing than a disappointing episode of your favourite show. That’s a real low that day.”

He went on: “So you’ve got to keep it variable and change it, but it is that thought of disappointing that kid – drives us all.”

The Star Beast is the first of three special episodes marking 60 years of Doctor Who and will air on November 25 on BBC One.

It will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder on December 2 and The Giggle on December 9.