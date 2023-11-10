Celebrity Big Brother to return to TV screens in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity Big Brother to return to TV screens in 2024

By Press Association
ITV has commissioned a new series of Celebrity Big Brother (ITV/PA)
ITV has commissioned a new series of Celebrity Big Brother (ITV/PA)

Celebrity Big Brother will be returning to TV screens in 2024, ITV has announced.

When the show airs on ITV next year a cast of famous faces will take up residence in the Big Brother house to take part in weekly nominations and challenges as cameras capture their every move.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will follow, where contestants will be interviewed for the first time after their eviction.

In October a new series of Big Brother launched on the TV network, with the celebrity and “civilian” version of the reality show having last aired on Channel 5 in 2018.

After seven years producing the often controversial programme, Channel 5 said it would no longer continue with either versions of Big Brother.

It was confirmed in 2022 that ITV would be launching a new series of the “civilian” version of the programme when a promotional video aired during the Love Island series finale on ITV2.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic.

“We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

“Casting is under way to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

Producer Natalka Znak, chief executive of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “The launch series on ITV2 has been so much fun to make and we’re glad Big Brother has found a whole new audience on ITV2.

“It’s been a joy working with ITV and we’re excited to do it all over again and this time with celebrities and on ITV1.”

Celebrity Big Brother Live Final 2018 – London
Winner Ryan Thomas leaves the house during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Soap star Ryan Thomas won the last series of Celebrity Big Brother and during his time on the show was embroiled in a scandal after actress Roxanne Pallett claimed he had deliberately hurt her with a punch.

Viewers defended this as play-fighting and Thomas was played the clip of the incident during his post-eviction interview, where he told host Emma Willis how scared he had been when the drama unfolded.

Other memorable and controversial moments from Celebrity Big Brother include when pantomime star Christopher Biggins was removed from the show in in 2016 for making a number of comments, including the suggestion that bisexual people were responsible for spreading Aids.

CBB commented at the time: “Since entering Big Brother, he has made a number of comments capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public. Big Brother does not tolerate offensive language capable of causing widespread offence.”

Also in 2016, more than 200 people complained after Channel 5 aired scenes where American TV personality Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016
Tiffany Pollard arrives at Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

The reality star became hysterical when Angie Bowie confided in her that ”David’s dead”, referring to the demise of her former husband David Bowie from cancer.

Gest’s unfortunate timing for a nap led to a mix-up, but the producer sadly died three months later, with Pollard forced to pull David Is Dead slogan T-shirts from her website.

In 2017 television personality Kim Woodburn, one half of cleaning team Kim and Aggie, was removed from the main Celebrity Big Brother house by security after an explosive argument with several housemates.

As she was removed, the How Clean Is Your House? presenter called fellow housemates “chinless wonders”.

Alongside Celebrity Big Brother, other reality series commissioned by ITV for 2024 include Love Island: All Stars, a second series of My Mum, Your Dad and forthcoming The Fortune Hotel.