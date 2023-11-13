DIY SOS staff dress-up as Sam Ryder as he visits for Children In Need special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DIY SOS staff dress-up as Sam Ryder as he visits for Children In Need special

By Press Association
Sam Ryder (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sam Ryder (Joe Giddens/PA)

Singers Sam Ryder and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have visited the DIY SOS team as they make improvements to a hospice for a BBC Children In Need special.

The work to create a new centre for bereaved children and young people at Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire, will be shown during a Thursday episode of the BBC series.

When Ryder arrived at the site in September to lend his support, he was greeted by the DIY SOS team wearing wigs similar to his own long blonde locks.

The Eurovision star, 34, joked that the workers could have their hair caught in drills and hoped they were not keeping the wigs “near a naked flame” before helping construct a tree sculpture.

Sam Ryder meets his doppelgangers on the DIY SOS build for Children In Need (BBC Studios)

Ryder said: “Arriving on a building site to be greeted by a sea of blonde (and very flammable looking) wigs was a bit bonkers, but what a day we had.

“It was absolutely magic to be a small cog in a vast and wonderful construction machine for such an amazing cause alongside the DIY SOS legends – I even got to knock the rust off some of my old carpentry skills, so apologies in advance for the dodgy doors.”

Sophie Ellis Bexter at the Children In Need Special 2023 episode of DIY SOS (BBC Studios)

The building, which took 10 days to construct, will deliver support and counselling that is tailored to the needs of children.

Ellis-Bextor surprised the volunteers and tradespeople with a celebratory kitchen disco as the new building was shown to Treetops Hospice staff.

Other famous faces at the site include BBC Radio 2 presenters Jeremy Vine and Owain Wyn Evans, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, radio DJ Scott Mills and Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

The Children In Need Special 2023 episode of DIY SOS airs Thursday on BBC One at 9pm.