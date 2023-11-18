Angela Rippon praised for ‘elegant’ Strictly dance as she makes Blackpool return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Rippon praised for ‘elegant’ Strictly dance as she makes Blackpool return

By Press Association
Angela Rippon (Doug Peters)
Angela Rippon (Doug Peters)

Broadcaster Angela Rippon was praised for an “elegant and sophisticated” dance when she made a return to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for Strictly Come Dancing.

Rippon 79, used to host Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing from Blackpool, and on Saturday evening the presenter and her professional dancer Kai Widdrington performed the American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Rippon and Widdrington, 28, were joined by a number of other couples, who danced in the background during their performance.

Following their dance, judge Anton Du Beke said: “It was just perfect for tonight, you looked amazing.”

He added: “It was so elegant and sophisticated.”

Craig Revel Horwood had some criticism for the couple and the judge received boos when he offered the couple a score of six.

Motsi Mabuse said Rippon was a “skilled mover” and the couple received 28 points from the judges in total.

The BBC’s Blackpool special kickstarted with a high octane performance from the dancers, with a routine to a medley of songs including Feeling Good As Hell by Lizzo.

Model and soap star Bobby Brazier and professional dancer Dianne Buswell were the first to dance during Saturday’s episode and performed a jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Brazier, 20, sported a bright blue suit while Buswell, 34, donned a yellow frilly dress.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Brazier: “You brought everything to this dance. I’m so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood received boos from the audience when he said the dance was a “bit stompy”.

The judges awarded the duo 35 points following the dance, recorded live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.