Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lorraine Kelly and Dermot O’Leary lead daytime stars at ITV Palooza

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly attending the ITV Palooza held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Lucy North, PA)

TV stars Lorraine Kelly and Dermot O’Leary have led the household names in daytime programming attending the 2023 ITV Palooza.

The pair appeared alongside a host of famous faces from the channel’s biggest shows including Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls.

In previous years, former This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fronted the daytime TV stars attending the event, however it was chat show host Kelly and This Morning star O’Leary who were at the helm this year.

ITV Palooza 2023 – London
Susanna Reid attending the ITV Palooza held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Lucy North, PA)

It comes after Schofield resigned from ITV in May, admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague, while Willoughby stepped down from the show in October following allegations a man had plotted to kidnap and murder her.

The event, held at London’s Theatre Royal on Tuesday, also saw Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best attend following the final of the revived reality show on Friday, alongside My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall and Carol Vorderman.

It comes days after the former Countdown star announced she was departing her BBC radio show following the introduction of social media guidelines.

Loose Women panellist Charlene White, ITV News anchor Lucrezia Millarini and the cast of hit reality show The Only Way Is Essex were also pictured at the event’s purple carpet.