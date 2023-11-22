Dan Snow among first celebrities announced for Strictly Christmas special 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Snow among first celebrities announced for Strictly Christmas special 2023

By Press Association
Dan Snow will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (BBC/PA)
Dan Snow will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (BBC/PA)

Broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick are the first three celebrities to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023.

The trio will be among six famous faces who will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion in the festive episode which will air on December 25.

The news was revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, with the remaining contestants for the Christmas line-up to be announced on the show on Thursday November 23.

Sally Nugent (BBC/PA)

Snow, best known for his history programmes such as Battlefield Britain and his online history channel and podcast site History Hit, will team up with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova for the festive special.

The 44-year-old admitted he is “absolutely terrified” about taking to the dancefloor but said he has always wanted to learn how to dance and thought this was a “now or never” opportunity.

Nugent, 52, has co-presented on BBC Breakfast over the last 20 years, becoming a permanent fixture in 2021.

For the special, she will swap the famous red sofa for the dancefloor, where she will be paired with Italian dancer Graziano Di Prima.

She said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

“I’m hoping the judges will be kind and filled with Christmas spirit.

“And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Jamie Borthwick (BBC/PA)

Borthwick was the third celebrity to be revealed on It Takes Two with it also confirmed he will be paired with dancer Nancy Xu.

The 29-year-old actor has starred as Jay Brown in the BBC soap opera for more than 17 years, picking up a number of awards for his performance.

He said he was “so excited” to join this year’s line-up as he hopes to “spread Christmas cheer” and have a “good laugh” with his professional partner.

“From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test,” he added.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, December 25.