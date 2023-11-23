Raye postpones tour after medical assessment: ‘This decision burns me to make’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Raye postpones tour after medical assessment: ‘This decision burns me to make’

By Press Association
Raye postpones tour after medical assessment: ‘This decision burns me to make’ (Ian West/PA)
Raye postpones tour after medical assessment: ‘This decision burns me to make’ (Ian West/PA)

British singer-songwriter Raye has postponed the final eight dates on her tour after pushing her voice “harder than I ever should have”.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Rachel Keen, said she was “very, very sad” but had “no choice” other than to suspend the tour dates after a medical assessment.

It comes after her Thursday show at the Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin, Germany, where Raye was told she “urgently” needs vocal rest.

“This is a decision that burns me to make,” she said on her Instagram announcement.

“I wanted to let you know as soon as possible and I just ask for your forgiveness and understanding that I have pushed my voice harder than I ever should have with the amount of shows I have done this year.

“For remaining eight shows there will be rescheduled dates and tickets will remain valid. If for any reason you can’t make the new dates, full refunds will be available.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies and please know how disappointed in myself I am to let you down like this.”