Raye postpones tour after medical assessment: ‘This decision burns me to make’

British singer-songwriter Raye has postponed the final eight dates on her tour after pushing her voice “harder than I ever should have”.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Rachel Keen, said she was “very, very sad” but had “no choice” other than to suspend the tour dates after a medical assessment.

It comes after her Thursday show at the Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin, Germany, where Raye was told she “urgently” needs vocal rest.

“This is a decision that burns me to make,” she said on her Instagram announcement.

“I wanted to let you know as soon as possible and I just ask for your forgiveness and understanding that I have pushed my voice harder than I ever should have with the amount of shows I have done this year.

“For remaining eight shows there will be rescheduled dates and tickets will remain valid. If for any reason you can’t make the new dates, full refunds will be available.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies and please know how disappointed in myself I am to let you down like this.”