Home Entertainment Music

Madness score first number one studio album with latest release

By Press Association
Madness (Official Charts/PA)
Madness (Official Charts/PA)

Madness have secured their first number one for a studio album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.

Following its release last Friday, the record shot up the charts, knocking Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) down to number two after three consecutive weeks at the top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

The ska and pop band have previously topped the charts with their greatest hits collections Complete Madness in 1982 and Divine Madness in 1992.

Madness reopen the doors of HMV’s flagship store in London (Official Charts/PA)

Their previous chart peak for a studio album was held by their 1979 debut One Step Beyond… and its 1980 follow-up Absolutely – which both went to number two.

In 2016, they released their last studio album, Can’t Touch Us Now, which reached fifth place in the charts.

As they reopened the doors of HMV’s flagship store on Oxford Street in London on Friday, Madness said: “Thank you so much to everyone who worked with us, our record company, our management, and especially you, the fans, for making us number one.”

Elsewhere, Canadian rapper Drake’s chart-topping album, For All the Dogs, has jumped up 21 places to number three following the release of its deluxe Scary Hours edition last week.

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds former number one record has climbed from eighth last week up to fourth, while Dolly Parton has landed a fifth top 10 album as her new release, titled Rockstar, comes in at number five.

The collection of rock covers features collaborations with global superstars including Miley Cyrus, Sting and the two surviving Beatles – Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

Meanwhile, in the singles chart, US singer and rapper Jack Harlow holds on to the top spot with his hit Lovin On Me.

The track, which became the Louisville artist’s first UK chart-topper last week, remains the most-streamed song this week with six million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Viral hit Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe has returned to its former peak at number two while Canadian singer Tate McRae’s Greedy also rises back up to its previous peak of number three.

US singer Noah Kahan’s Stick Season has risen one place to number four and South African singer Tyla’s track Water has climbed three spots to fifth place.