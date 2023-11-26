Linda Evangelista on cosmetic procedure: I didn’t do anything wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Linda Evangelista on cosmetic procedure: I didn’t do anything wrong

By Press Association
Linda Evangelista was one of the most famous faces of the 1990s fashion industry (Ian West/PA)
Linda Evangelista has said she “didn’t do anything wrong” after having a cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting.

The 58-year-old Canadian fashion model previously said the treatment left her “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured”.

Reflecting on the rare side effect of cryolipolysis, she told the Sunday Times: “I don’t blame myself any more. I’m not hard on myself any longer.

“And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong.

“For the longest time I thought I did. I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame and I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

London Fashion Week
Linda Evangelista during a photocall in 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)

A lawsuit in New York against Zeltiq Aesthetics, CoolSculpting’s parent company, was previously settled by Evangelista.

She says she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, where the fatty tissue on her body increased in size rather than shrank, because of the procedure.

Cryolipolysis, a popular fat-freezing treatment, cools the fat so that frozen, dead fat cells can be excreted out of the body through the liver.

Evangelista, one of the most famous faces of the 1990s fashion industry, also said she no longer looks at mirrors or dates.

She added: “My son will say to me sometimes, ‘You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin.’ And I’m like, what? But life is better without mirrors.”

Evangelista previously disclosed that the father of her son Augustin James is French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, the chief executive of Kering, which owns luxury goods such as Gucci and Balenciaga.

Mr Pinault is married to Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek.