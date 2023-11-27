Bake Off finalist Matty says he felt like the competition’s ‘underdog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bake Off finalist Matty says he felt like the competition’s ‘underdog’

By Press Association
Matty on The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)
Matty on The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

Great British Bake Off finalist Matty has said he felt like an “underdog” when he entered the competition.

The final will air on Tuesday with Matty, Josh and Dan going head-to-head in a bid to be crowned the winner.

PE and science teacher Matty, from Cambridgeshire, said he wanted to “prove” himself in the final.

“Approaching the final I just wanted to give a good account of myself,” he said.

“I never focused on the stage we were at, as I knew that wouldn’t be helpful.

“I felt like I was the underdog so wanted to prove to myself and anyone else that my place was valid with some final worthy bakes.”

Talking about being crowned star baker during chocolate week and party week, the 28-year-old added: “I don’t think the power of being star baker can be understated.

“It was a huge confidence boost for me in week four as the imposter syndrome was in full force at that stage.

“Being told I was star baker gave me a bit of reassurance that I probably needed.

“Getting it again on party week was also really important for me, again, giving me the confidence I needed going into the semi-final.”

Post-doctoral research associate Josh, who was crowned star baker during the semi-final show, said the final was like three friends “entering the tent for a final time”.

The 27-year-old from Leicestershire said: “The nerves were actually all right.

“I was just so proud of myself and the journey I had made en route to the final, with so many bakes behind me, there was really nothing to worry about.

“Like every other week, I mounted a lot of pressure on myself to try and deliver the best bake I could on the day and be proud of what I’ve made.

“Throughout the series it never really felt like a competition.

Bake Off
Noel, Prue, Alison and Paul with finalists Matty, Josh and Dan (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

“All 12 of us are winners just making it to the tent itself. We all know the journey we made to get to the tent so when it came to actually baking, it was just like baking alongside your best friends.

“For the final, it was exactly the same – three friends entering the tent for a final time.”

Civil engineering resource planner Dan, from Cheshire, said the final “felt really surreal”.

“Knowing I had actually made it this far, never did I imagine it happening, it was such a proud moment for me and my family,” the 42-year-old said.

The final of The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday.