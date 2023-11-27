Chris Packham criticises I’m A Celebrity’s ‘grotesque’ treatment of animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chris Packham criticises I’m A Celebrity’s ‘grotesque’ treatment of animals

By Press Association
Chris Packham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chris Packham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

TV presenter Chris Packham has criticised I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for the “anachronistic embarrassment” of its use of animals.

The Springwatch host, 62, shared a letter he wrote to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in which he called for “no more abuse of animals for entertainment” on the ITV reality show.

In the letter posted to X on Monday, Packham claimed he had previously written to the presenting duo but they had not replied.

He wrote: “My letters were polite, reasonable and constructive. This time I’ll be a little more frank and forthright.

“I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here remains a grotesque blot on the reputations of both yourselves and ITV.

“Its continued exploitation of animals for entertainment is an anachronistic embarrassment and betrays a dangerous disconnect between a world increasingly concerned with an environmental crisis, and a reckless and marginalised part of the media which doesn’t appear to give a shit.”

The reality show is famous for its trials featuring bugs, snakes and spiders.

Packham clarified that he was writing in his own capacity and not as the president of the RSPCA, but claimed the charity received 17,000 complaints about the programme’s “wilful abuse of animals and the negative stereotypes”.

He added: “You may see little to no connection between the global extermination event that humans are precipitating and IACGMOOH but its all about attitudes and education.

“Without a fundamental respect for life, all life, it is difficult for those of us who care to bring enough people on board to initiate essential action to protect and actively restore the worlds wildlife.

“I spend my life trying to engender that respect, your programme recklessly countermands that, and what’s absolutely pitiful, is that is does it for laughs. Just for entertainment.”

He called on McPartlin and Donnelly to announce there will be “no more abuse of animals for entertainment” from 2024 on the show, but an added educational component could “celebrate wildlife and its conservation”.

Packham also requested a percentage of the programme’s profits to be donated to “proactive practical conservation” and for the pair to present a programme highlighting this work.

McPartlin and Donnelly are currently hosting the 23rd series of the reality show in Australia.

Representatives for ITV and McPartlin and Donnelly have been contacted for comment.