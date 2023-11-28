Sarah Lancashire ‘thrilled’ to scoop Rose d’Or award for BBC’s Happy Valley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Lancashire ‘thrilled’ to scoop Rose d’Or award for BBC’s Happy Valley

By Press Association
Performance of the year winner Sarah Lancashire from Happy Valley (Olly Hassell/C21 Media Content London/PA)
Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire said it was “thrilling” to receive a performance of the year award for her portrayal of Catherine Cawood in the BBC drama.

The Rose d’Or Awards ceremony, which celebrates international excellence in entertainment programming, was held in London and hosted by comedian David Baddiel.

Creator Sally Wainwright’s final season of Happy Valley has seen a raft of nods for Lancashire’s performance as a no-nonsense sergeant, as well as James Norton for playing villain Tommy Lee Royce and for the show itself.

The Rose d’ Or Awards
The Rose d’ Or Awards 2023 with Sarah Lancashire (Simon Wilkinson/C21 Media Content London/PA)

Collecting her performance of the year award, Lancashire said: “This is thrilling, (I want to) thank those who are responsible for bringing this amazing series to screen.”

The BBC also scooped best documentary for The Man Who Played With Fire while ITV’s The 1% Club, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, picked up the award for studio entertainment.

British series A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou took home the best comedy entertainment award.

Demetriou said: “What a lovely looking award this is. It needs to be said, David’s opening monologue is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.

“Congratulations fellow nominees. This was a lovely night. Thank you so much. It’s really exciting.”

Jamie Demetriou also took home the best comedy entertainment award (Simon Wilkinson/C21 Media Content London/PA)

The ceremony also saw American actress Ayo Edebiri win the emerging talent award for her breakout performance as Sydney in hit comedy drama The Bear.

In a pre-recorded speech, Edebiri said: “Thank you so much to Rose d’Or and EBU (European Broadcasting Union) for this amazing award, it’s such an honour. I’m in astounding company, and to see any sort of acknowledgement for my work is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s a real privilege.”

The Shamima Begum Story on the BBC won the audio award, alongside Sky’s docu-film Nothing Compares which took home the arts accolade.

Kathryn Ferguson, director of Nothing Compares which follows the Sinead O’Connor’s rise to fame, said: “It was a huge privilege to make Nothing Compares and to do so with Sinead’s blessing.

“As I’m sure you’re all very aware, we lost her this summer which was devastating.

“Ironically, it seems she had to pass for the full impact of her bravery, her extraordinary talent and her importance as a truth teller to be fully realised and appreciated.”

HBO hit The White Lotus was awarded best drama, while the lifetime achievement award was presented to French director, writer and producer Josee Dayan.

Lancashire, Dayan and Edebiri join previous recipients of Rose d’Or special awards, including Sir David Attenborough, Brian Cox, Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, James Corden, John Cleese and the late Dame Angela Lansbury.  