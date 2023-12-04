Frankie Dettori explains jubilant reaction to I’m A Celebrity elimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frankie Dettori explains jubilant reaction to I’m A Celebrity elimination

By Press Association
Jockey Frankie Dettori was first out of the jungle (John Walton/PA)
Jockey Frankie Dettori was first out of the jungle (John Walton/PA)

Frankie Dettori has said he celebrated after finding out he was the first contestant to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! because he knew he was “never going to win it”.

The jockey said it was a “bittersweet” moment when his name was called after it was revealed that he and YouTuber Nella Rose had received the fewest votes from the public and were up for elimination.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Obviously I wanted to get to the final … but with characters like Sam (Thompson) and (Nigel) Farage and Tony (Bellew) and Marvin (Humes) and Josie (Gibson), I was never going to win, so actually the thought of spending the one more week there maybe was going to be a bit hard for me.

“So it was bittersweet – the sweet part is I got to come out and meet my lovely wife, have some time here in the Gold Coast waiting for my other campmates to come out and greet them when they come out.”

During the Italian jockey’s 12 days in camp, he was a team leader for a period, won the camp a “breakfast of champions” and took on a number of trials.

Discussing the time he spent with former Ukip leader Farage in the jungle, he said: “I met Nigel before I went to the jungle. He is a character, larger than life, he is very interesting, very knowledgeable, he is actually a good laugh.

“I never got to talk to him about politics because I’m not interested, I don’t know that world, but when he comes one on one as a person he is very interesting and always good fun as well.”

However, Dettori said he would back Made In Chelsea star Thompson to win the ITV series over Farage.

He said: “My bet would be Sam. He brings a lot to the table, he’s entertaining, he is silly, he sings, he is happy and I think what people is going to like about him is all of that. That … to me is the winner.

“Sometimes I wish you could hit the pause button. I talk a lot, but he talks non-stop.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.