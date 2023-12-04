TheCrown generates more than six billion views on TikTok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

#TheCrown generates more than six billion views on TikTok

By Press Association
First-look images released by Netflix, from part two of the final season of the glossy royal show (Netflix/PA)
First-look images released by Netflix, from part two of the final season of the glossy royal show (Netflix/PA)

The Crown’s hashtag has generated more than six billion views on TikTok, the video platform has announced.

Part two of the final series of the hit Netflix drama is to be released on December 14 and will depict historical events including the death of Princess Margaret and the Queen’s golden jubilee.

TikTok said the series has informed short-form content creation on the app, with users sharing and recreating their favourite scenes from the show alongside #TheCrown.

One musician called Karim Kamar posted a video of himself on the piano playing the show’s main theme tune, composed by Hans Zimmer.

Another clip, which has more than 1.4 million views, shows behind-the-scenes footage of the final season.

Ed Lindeman, head of entertainment and news at TikTok UK, said: “On TikTok we see fandom thrive, as communities come together to share, discover and drive conversations around big cultural moments, from music festivals to much-anticipated TV and film launches.

“#TheCrown, since its launch, has continued to get the TikTok community talking, driving over six billion views on the hashtag and counting.

“From history buffs to fashionistas, this much-anticipated Netflix series has seen creators deep-dive into the history of the royal family, reimagine and recreate some of the most iconic fashion moments from #PrincessDiana and unpack the social politics of the era.

“We know the final series of The Crown will continue to engage and inspire the TikTok community at scale.”

The Crown
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The Crown is a fictionalised dramatisation of the British royal family which first hit screens in 2016 and has been nominated for multiple awards including Baftas and Emmys.

The final series has been split into two parts and explores events from the 1990s and 2000s.

Part one of the sixth series, released on November 16, depicted events surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed.

Part two will explore storylines including the blossoming romance between a young Prince William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy.

#TheCrown had driven more than 6.1 billion views on the app by November, according to TikTok.