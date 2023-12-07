Celebrities to descend on Manchester for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art fashion show

A host of A-listers are set to arrive in Manchester for the 2023/2024 Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show.

The Metiers d’Art collections take place outside of the normal fashion week schedule, and a new city is chosen for every show.

The French luxury fashion house said it has chosen to present the 2023/24 show in Manchester as it is “one of the most effervescent cities of pop culture and an avant-garde one, whose bands, spanning all genres, have changed the history of music.”

In recent years, celebrity regulars at the Metiers d’Art have included Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart – who was recently snapped out in Manchester.

This year, Timothee Chalamet and Riley Keough were made new Chanel brand ambassadors and in May, celebrities including Barbie actress Margot Robbie, socialite Paris Hilton and Spencer star Stewart attended Chanel’s Cruise collection in Los Angeles, suggesting Thursday’s show will be another star-studded event.

Chanel’s creative director, Virginie Viard – who took over from Karl Lagerfeld when he died in 2019 – will host the show in the city’s Northern Quarter.

Past collections have been held in Tokyo, Shanghai, Rome and Dakar, and the aim of the shows is to put the spotlight on the specialist ateliers acquired by Chanel.

A video posted by Manchester’s Finest revealed that the invitation for the show comes with a 12-inch vinyl record, as well as a Manchester-themed cashmere scarf and a magazine featuring the street sign from soap opera Coronation Street, which has been changed to say Chanel St.

Manchester City Council has announced that a number of roads, including the high street between Copperas Street and Nicholas Croft, will be closed throughout the afternoon and most of the night “for an event in the Northern Quarter.”

In September, fashion exhibition Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto – dedicated to the designer who established the luxury fashion house – opened at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

In the past, Chanel has chosen other UK cities for its collections including Linlithgow Palace near Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2012.

A film of the show is expected to be released on Friday at 9am GMT.