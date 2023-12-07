Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a script reader’ in TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a script reader’ in TV

By Press Association
Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a script reader’ in TV (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele says music is her hobby but her ‘dream job is to be a script reader’ in TV (Matt Crossick/PA)

British superstar Adele said music is a hobby that she “fell into”, but her dream job would be a script reader in the TV industry.

The Rolling In The Deep singer, 35, received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event on Thursday – which recognises trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media.

Despite her numerous career accolades including an Academy Award and five Emmy awards, Adele told The Hollywood Reporter: “My dream job is to be a script reader, that’s what I’d actually love.

“People think it’s hilarious, and they don’t take me seriously and I often say to my manager, ‘I think I could make some really great stuff, I want to be really successful at something’ and he’s like, ‘What’.

“I was like, ‘I know, but (music) is my hobby. I just fell into it and then it just happened. I want to be in TV and behind the scenes’.”

Adele said trailblazing film studio leader Sherry Lansing started her career as a maths teacher, before she was a head script reader at MGM Studios.

“But that’s my dream job,” she said.

On being asked why she does not make her own company, Adele said: “I don’t want to build my own things, I want to work with something. I don’t want to create something.

“I want to join something. That’s how I feel. But I don’t think I’d want to be a producer, or a director, because I don’t want to work with talent.”

The singer-songwriter said she turns down offers to star in biopics of singers “all the time” because it is “too obvious”, but said there is only one film she will ever want to star in.

She added: “…But the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it… I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet.

“But that’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

Adele also said she gets in touch with a lot of up-and-coming female singers to give advice and “secret nuggets of truth or tricks of how to survive” in the industry because she did not have that.

She said she would “love to go into management” but she would not be able to work with talent.

“So I have them round and we have some wine and I talk to them,” she said.

“Even if you’re really close with your team, your team can’t relate to you suddenly being thrust out of your life and thrown onto the public stage.”

During the interview, Adele also said nine-time Grammy nominee SZA was “definitely my favourite” record of the year, while she said she is “very excited” Dua Lipa is back with new music.