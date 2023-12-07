Danielle Harold becomes latest contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Danielle Harold has become the fifth contestant to be voted out of the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The British actress received the fewest votes from the public and left the ITV reality show on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Nick Pickard, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori – leaving just five celebrities in the camp.

Harold told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly “this is the hardest thing you can ever do in your entire life, I cannot stress enough” during her exit interview.

From Albert Square to the Outback, Danielle’s proved she’s made of tough stuff! 💪 Your votes mean the soap star’s time in the Jungle is up! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MC0Q5SzNNf — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2023

She said she made a close bond with fellow contestant Sam Thompson because they are both “a bit crazy, bubbly, a bit loud” and he matched her energy, before picking him as her winner of the show.

Harold added: “I’m so glad that this was my year, you know some years you watch and think oh gosh wouldn’t want to be in there with them but not one person, even Mr Farage…Friends for life.

“…I’m a lot stronger than I thought I was.”

Nigel Farage is one of the remaining contestants on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier in the episode, Harold spoke about how she got her role playing Lola Pearce on EastEnders, which won her a British Soap Award following her fatal brain tumour storyline.

The 31-year-old said she used to “constantly apply” for acting roles but did not get anywhere until she applied for Jamie Oliver’s Dream School.

She said: “I applied, the phone rang and it was Jamie (Oliver) ringing my house number. I won a scholarship and with that I met an agent.

“She was like ‘I can’t take you on my books’, three days after she called me up and said, ‘I just so happen to have an audition drop on my table and I’ve got nobody on my books that fits, they want a young blonde girl’.

“I cannot tell you the mad feeling I felt when she said EastEnders.”

Harold said she “absolutely crumbled” and “freaked out” during her audition.

She added: “I had the script, didn’t know how to learn the script, I just panicked. I cried…she said, ‘Listen I think you’ve got something, come and do some improvisation’.

“They said, ‘Friday by 6pm, if I haven’t called you, you haven’t got it’. It got to 7, 7.30pm then my phone rang. She went, ‘You’ve got the role’…I just could not believe it, so cool.”

Meanwhile, retired boxer Tony Bellew spoke about his break into acting in the Creed film series.

“(I got) a crazy phone call that I thought was a wind up,” the 41-year-old said.

“I said, ‘I’ve never acted in my life’, before I knew it the director flew in. When I met him I thought, ‘He really wants me to do this he’s flew all the way from LA’.

“The fight scenes were brilliant, I was able to have input. Sly (Sylvester Stallone) had input, I had input, MBJ (Michael B Jordan) had input… in all the three months we were together doing choreography, Mike hit me once, I clipped him once, but I clipped him on purpose as that’s where he supposedly gets knocked out.”

‘I’m a kid from the streets of Liverpool and I’ve been in a Rocky movie.’ Tony’s story about meeting Sly Stallone is 🤯 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/DebDInSdEc — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2023

He added: “Sly was amazing. I met him when I arrived in Philly, he was just sitting there reciting poetry to the screen test.

“I was about to call him Rock… and said, ‘Mr Stallone,’ He said ‘Call me Sly’.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Bellew said: “I’m a kid from the streets of Liverpool and I’ve been in a Rocky movie. It’s absolutely insane.”

The episode also saw Thompson and Nigel Farage clash over burning rice, in which Thompson later took responsibility for as head chef.

The reality star, 31, also took part in the spy-themed trial titled No Time To Cry part two, Cry Harder, in which he had to infiltrate a secret lair.

He collected all six stars taking back the total amount of meals for camp.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm.