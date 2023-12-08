Charlie Hunnam ‘begged’ to switch roles on Rebel Moon after audition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Hunnam ‘begged’ to switch roles on Rebel Moon after audition

By Press Association
Charlie Hunnam arrives at the London premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire at the BFI IMAX in London (Ian West/PA)
British actor Charlie Hunnam said he “begged” the director to let him switch roles after reading for a different character in his Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire audition.

The Gentleman star, 43, plays pilot and gun for hire Kai, one of the warriors Kora (Sofia Boutella) assembles who share a common need for redemption and risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt – in the film launching on December 15.

However, at the London premiere at the BFI IMAX, Hunnam said he had originally auditioned for a different role.

London premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire
(left to right) Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein arrive at the London premiere of Rebel Moon (Ian West/PA)

“I wasn’t reading the script for Kai,” he told the PA news agency.

“I was reading the script for another character and immediately when Kai showed up I was like ‘forget that other geezer, I’m playing Kai’.

“And so I wasn’t sure if it was already cast or if Zack (Snyder) would be up for it.”

He later said “I begged for it actually” referencing the role.

“You know he’s a very interesting character Kai, you never really know what he’s about, my sense is he’s very sincere about everything,” Hunnam said.

“He’s got a lot of different faces and actually all of them are true, he’s kind of conflicted, he’s definitely a naughty boy and he knows it, he’s trying to do well in the world.”

London premiere of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire
Ed Skrein arrives at the London premiere of Rebel Moon (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile British actor Ed Skrein, who plays cruel emissary Admiral Noble in the film, said it was “definitely the most challenging” role of his career because the character was the opposite of him.

“Noble is very different to me as a person, I’m a father-of-three, I’m a teddy bear, a pacifist, out here I’m a hugger, really definitely should be described as nothing other than a hugger so it’s strange,” the 40-year-old told PA.

“It was dark to step into it, it was challenging – definitely the most challenging role I’ve ever done.”

Leading actress Boutella, 41, said she was grateful to director Zack Snyder.

She said: “I had so much fun with it.

“He (Snyder) gave me a character – first of all I don’t take it for granted he picked his lead character to be a woman, I think its important – and I think he not only gave me a character where I got to be a bad ass… but also he gave me a complex story and an emotional journey with a lot of depth which made Kora more interesting to spend time with.”