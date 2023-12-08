The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie to co-headline All Points East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie to co-headline All Points East

By Press Association
Death Cab For Cutie (Jimmy Fontaine/All Points East/PA)
Death Cab For Cutie (Jimmy Fontaine/All Points East/PA)

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie will co-headline the All Points East festival in London next summer, it has been announced.

The US indie rock bands will perform on Sunday August 25 2024, when the annual festival returns to Victoria Park.

Organisers said it will be a “special celebration of two groups who defined an era and are held in the hearts of music fans across the world”.

It will be The Postal Service’s first appearance in London for more than 10 years.

The headline spot will feature on their joint tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s only album Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie’s fourth studio album Transatlanticism.

The show will see both groups performing their seminal 2003 albums in full.

It will also see singer Benjamin Gibbard, co-founder of both bands, pull a double duty by performing with both groups.

The Postal Service, which also consists of Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis, split after their first album but reunited for their last anniversary tour in 2013.

Death Cab for Cutie has released 10 studio albums over the years, with the most recent being 2022’s Asphalt Meadows.

The group, which also includes Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae and Jason McGerr, have been Grammy nominated eight times.

Further acts for their headline day will be announced in due course.

The Postal Service (Autumn de Wilde/All Points East/PA)

They join previously announced headline acts Loyle Carner, who will play on August 17, and LCD Soundsystem, who will take to the stage on August 23.

This year, the festival featured a star-studded line-up including Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.

American rock band The Strokes, music producers Aphex Twin and Bonobo, electronic outfit Jungle, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy and US girl group Haim were also among the acts that headlined.

All Points East launched in 2018 and has featured acts including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and The National.