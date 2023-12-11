Sheridan Smith says she ‘regretted’ her tattoos while filming The Castaways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sheridan Smith says she ‘regretted’ her tattoos while filming The Castaways

By Press Association
Sheridan Smith (Ian West/PA)
Sheridan Smith (Ian West/PA)

Sheridan Smith has said she “regretted” her tattoos while she was filming for TV series The Castaways and added that she will “never have another one” done.

The Bafta-award winning actress, 42, stars in the new Paramount+ thriller alongside Celine Buckens, and said she had to use waterproof makeup to cover up the artwork on her body.

Speaking to Radio Times for its Christmas issue, Smith said the transition into her character Lori for the series was “such fun”.

Radio Times cover
The Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

“I was covered in freckles and it’s quite nice having no face make-up, just yourself,” she said.

But she added: “I’m covered in tattoos.

“Normally I can get away with cardigans or long-sleeve shirts, but wrecked on a tropical island…”

“I had a call three hours before anyone else,” she added.

“I couldn’t use my usual stuff to cover them up, it had to be waterproof. So three people were dabbing away every day to cover it all.

“I never regretted my tats so much – I’ll never have another one.

“Actors – just don’t do it. It’s the most ridiculous thing.”

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Sheridan Smith attending the Olivier Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “I’m terrified of heights. And spiders. At one point (during filming) I lay on the ground – spiders, little scorpions, all sorts.

“Why would you take a job that’s got swimming and heights and a cliff-edge and insects? Facing all my fears. And (it was) hot.”

In the UK original drama series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Lucy Clarke, Sheridan stars with Buckens, who plays her sister Erin.

They are due to fly to Fiji, but Erin never boards the flight and she is left with questions after the plane that Lori is on fails to arrive at its destination.

Smith is known for her roles on the big and small screen, including Gavin And Stacey, The C Word and The Railway Children, as well as multiple stage productions.