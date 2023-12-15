Charity set up by Queen to launch podcast with guests including Joanna Lumley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity set up by Queen to launch podcast with guests including Joanna Lumley

By Press Association
Queen Camilla (Jacob King/PA)
Queen Camilla (Jacob King/PA)

A charity established by the Queen is to launch a podcast featuring guests including Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Ian Rankin.

The Queen’s Reading Room was formed from a book club set up by Camilla in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic to celebrate the power and benefits of reading.

On Friday, the charity announced it will debut its first series of The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast in January.

Across eight episodes, plus a bonus episode with lexicographer and Countdown star Susie Dent, a number of well-known guests will talk to host Vicki Perrin about their relationship with reading.

The first episode will see Perrin in conversation with 63-year-old crime fiction author Sir Ian, who will talk about his childhood and how he fell in love with books.

Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna, 77, will feature in the second episode to speak about her book collection and favourite writers.

The other podcast guests are poet Joseph Coelho, novelist Elif Shafak, comedian David Baddiel, American author Ann Patchett, Lessons In Chemistry author Bonnie Garmus and screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

Perrin, the chief executive of The Queen’s Reading Room, said: “There is nothing quite like a brilliant book recommendation from a friend, but it’s even better when that person is one of your favourite authors or most admired persons.

“I hope that this podcast will inspire listeners to new literary adventures and help those wishing to love books a little more find the books which set their imaginations alight.”

The charity has confirmed that the Queen’s Reading Room Festival will return to Hampton Court Palace on Saturday June 8.

Maggie’s cancer support centres carol concert
Queen Camilla and Dame Joanna Lumley (Aaron Chown/PA)

Last year’s event saw theatrical performances by Dame Judi Dench and Austen improvisation group Austentatious, as well as live shows with authors including Ken Follett, Peter James and Kate Mosse.

The podcast will be available on all platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The former Duchess of Cornwall launched The Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021 and the project was relaunched by Camilla as charity The Queen’s Reading Room in February this year.

The Queen’s Reading Room will launch its debut book podcast on January 8.

Tickets for the Queen’s Reading Room Festival go on pre-sale in February and proceeds will go towards the work of The Queen’s Reading Room and Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace.