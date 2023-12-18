GMB stars send Kate Garraway their love as husband in ‘serious condition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GMB stars send Kate Garraway their love as husband in ‘serious condition’

By Press Association
Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars have sent her their love as they said her husband, Derek Draper, is in ‘a very serious condition’ after suffering a heart attack (Doug Peters/PA)
Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars have sent her their love as they said her husband, Derek Draper, is in “a very serious condition”.

In March 2020, the former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

He is now reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway, with her husband, Derek Draper, and her parents, Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after getting her MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley said: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Hawkins continued: “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us.”

Garraway has made documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus.

He has been in and out of hospital but was at her side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.