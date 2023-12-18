GMB stars send Kate Garraway their love as husband in ‘serious condition’

Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars have sent her their love as they said her husband, Derek Draper, is in “a very serious condition”.

In March 2020, the former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

He is now reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

Kate Garraway, with her husband, Derek Draper, and her parents, Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after getting her MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley said: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Hawkins continued: “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us.”

Garraway has made documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus.

He has been in and out of hospital but was at her side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.