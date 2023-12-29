Wham!’s Last Christmas achieves straight month at number one on UK singles chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wham!’s Last Christmas achieves straight month at number one on UK singles chart

By Press Association
George Michael on stage at Wembley Stadium for the Wham! sell-out farewell concert (PA)
George Michael on stage at Wembley Stadium for the Wham! sell-out farewell concert (PA)

Wham!’s festive single Last Christmas has retained its position at number one in the singles chart for the fourth consecutive week.

The festive track, released 39 years ago, made history last week after it completed the longest journey to the Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

Up until January 2021 the song, performed by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, was recognised as the UK’s best-selling single never to have reached number one.

Last Christmas Premiere – London
Andrew Ridgeley attending the Last Christmas premiere held at BFI Southbank, London (Ian West/PA)

It finally took the top spot during the first week of January 2021 and went to number one again toward the end of 2022 and in January 2023, before securing the Christmas number one this year.

The track had been released in 1984 and was famously beaten to number one by Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? which featured Michael, among a slew of other popular 1980s singers.

Upon receiving news the single had gone to number one last Friday, Ridgeley, 60, said: “Last Christmas has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought after official Christmas number one, which was always the main goal.”

He added: “George would be beside himself (that) after all of these years, (we’ve) finally obtained Christmas number one.”

Michael, who had an extensive solo career with singles including Careless Whisper, died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53.

Wham! formed after Michael and Ridgeley met at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire.

They released their debut album Fantastic in 1983 and after their chart-topping single The Edge Of Heaven, released in 1986, the duo decided to bow out at the top, commemorating their partnership with one final performance.

The band staged a farewell gig at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 28 1986, where they said goodbye to their fans as well as one other.

Music – Wham!
Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael (PA)

Elsewhere in the official charts this week, Sam Ryder’s festive offering You’re Christmas To Me remains in the number two spot with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You maintaining its position at number three.

Merry Christmas by Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran is in at number four while Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree is at number five.

Over in the albums chart Canadian singer Michael Buble leads with his 2011 record Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her album 1989, originally released in 2014.

The star, who was named Time magazine’s person of the year in 2023, has started to release re-recorded versions of her old albums in order to regain control of her music.

In at number three on the albums chart is The Weeknd with The Highlights and this is followed by Sir Elton’s Diamonds at number four and Abba’s Gold: Greatest Hits at number five.