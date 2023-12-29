Busted star recovers from ‘serious’ black widow spider bite

Busted musician James Bourne has said he did not realise how serious his condition was after a black widow spider bite him.

The singer-songwriter shared pictures on social media of the bite on his arm after he was taken to hospital to be treated.

“I’m finally recovered now (touch wood) from being bitten by a black widow spider,” the 40-year-old said.

“I did not know how serious my condition was until I was refused an IV drip at my local Next health because I was suffering hypertension with a blood pressure reading of 190/115 mmHg. Apparently that’s quite serious.

“I ended up at the hospital later that night! Anyway, I’m still here, alive and kicking! Cool story bro.”

Busted, known for hits including What I Go To School For, Year 3000 and Crashed The Wedding, were formed by Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson in 2000, and scored four UK number one singles.

The Brit Award-winning trio broke up in January 2005 but a decade later Bourne and Willis toured with fellow boyband McFly under the name McBusted – before Busted reformed complete with Simpson and released new music in 2016.

Earlier this year, the pop-punk trio kicked off their comeback tour, commemorating their 20th anniversary.