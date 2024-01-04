Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon gets AppleTV+ streaming date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon gets AppleTV+ streaming date

By Press Association
The Western crime movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Robert De Niro, centre right (Doug Peters/PA)
The Western crime movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Robert De Niro, centre right (Doug Peters/PA)

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ from Friday January 12, Apple Original Films has announced.

The Western crime film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has been nominated for a slew of awards and is set to receive the Vanguard gong at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala on Thursday evening.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, the Western follows the story of the Osage Nation who became wealthy because of oil on their land.

BFI London Film Festival 2023
Killers Of The Flower Moon is directed by Martin Scorsese (Victoria Jones/PA)

Set in the 1920s, the film explores how the wealth of these Native Americans attracted white interlopers who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

The film, which was written for screen by Scorsese and Eric Roth, made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and videos circulated on social media that showed the audience giving it a roaring standing ovation.

Since its release, the film has received wide acclaim and appears across seven categories in the 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations, including best screenplay in a motion picture and best motion picture drama.

It also received 12 nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be taking place on January 14, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Robert De Niro, left to right, Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Leonardo Di Caprio attended the Killers Of The Flower Moon photocall at the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

In a BFI poll listing the best films of 2023, Killers Of The Flower Moon placed first, beating movies such as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer, which were joint fifth on the list.

Sight and Sound’s end-of-year film poll – voted for by 100 of the world’s top film critics – lists the year’s best movies and Scorsese, who received the BFI Fellowship in 1995, previously placed third in 2006 and 2019 respectively with The Departed and The Irishman.

Adding to his accolades, the 81-year-old, known for directing Taxi Driver (1976) and Goodfellas (1990), will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The filmmaker will be given an honorary Golden Bear, the festival’s top award.