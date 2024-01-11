Carol Vorderman promises to ’cause a commotion’ as she joins LBC for Sunday show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carol Vorderman promises to ’cause a commotion’ as she joins LBC for Sunday show

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman is joining LBC to host a new Sunday afternoon programme (LBC/PA)
Carol Vorderman has said she will be “using my voice to cause a commotion” as it was announced she is joining LBC to front a new Sunday programme.

The news comes two months after the former Countdown star left her BBC radio show saying she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

Vorderman has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

She said management had decided she should give up her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales over a breach of the guidelines.

She will now host her own Sunday afternoon programme on LBC from 4pm to 7pm.

The show will be “packed with opinion and intelligent debate”, according to the radio station, and will see Vorderman “tackling the biggest stories and issues that matter to LBC’s audience across the UK”.

Carol Vorderman will host a Sunday afternoon programme on LBC (LBC/PA)

The 63-year-old, who has been a guest presenter on the station in recent weeks, said: “I’m delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station.

“More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I’m looking forward to returning to a medium that I love.

“And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics!

“On Sunday afternoon, I’ll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion.

“I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t and I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour.

“And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan ‘The times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!”

LBC managing editor Tom Cheal said: “Now, more than ever, listeners want candid, intelligent debate where people are free to air their views openly.

“LBC’s callers provide a unique insight into what people right across the country are thinking and feeling, and I’m delighted Carol will be debating the big issues with them each week.

“Carol’s straight-talking and incisive opinions make her the perfect fit alongside what is already the UK’s best team of speech broadcasters, and I know she will help ensure LBC continues to lead the way as the home of the UK’s best opinion-led broadcasting.”

– Carol Vorderman’s show launches on Sunday January 14 at 4pm on LBC and Global Player.