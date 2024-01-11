Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards reveals eventful start to Dancing On Ice journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards reveals eventful start to Dancing On Ice journey

By Press Association
The ski jumper and former Olympian is partnered on the show with figure skater Vicky Ogden (Ian West/PA)
Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards has revealed his first Dancing On Ice skating partner Tippy Packard injured her knee after they “clashed” during rehearsals.

The ski jumper and former Olympian, 60, was original paired with the American professional skater before she had to pull out due to the injury, with figure skater Vicky Ogden stepping in to replace her.

Edwards also joined the competition’s line-up late after he filled in for former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb, who withdrew in October after breaking his left ankle during ice-skating training.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, he explained: “We (had) a slight miscommunication and our skates clashed and we fell over and she damaged her knee.

“We thought it was just going to be a couple of days off the ice but it’s turned out to be like a month off the ice and then they brought in a replacement and we carried on with Vicki Ogden, so she’s lovely as well.”

The former Olympian, whose real name is Michael Edwards, added that he and Ogden now felt like they were also competing on behalf of Packard and Lustig-Webb.

But Edwards said he did feel the other contestants had had a head start on him as they had previously had a two-day boot camp and 30 hours of coaching.

After the presenters noted he had his Eddie “The Eagle” style on his side, he replied: “But I’m old as well, I’m too old.”

He added: “I do like to do a bit of a show if I can, if I have the ability.

“But at the back of my mind I’m thinking ‘I’ve got to stay on my feet, I’ve got to stay on my skates, I’ve still got to skate but try and do it with style’.

“So if I fall over, I’ll do it with style.”

In 1988, Edwards became the first British ski jumper to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1928. He finished last in both the 70m and 90m events.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and figure skater Vicky Ogden will compete in the new series together (Ian West/PA)

Actor Taron Egerton portrayed the former Olympian in the 2016 biopic, which also stars Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

The ITV ice-skating competition will kick off on Sunday with the first batch of contestants.

Also among the 2024 line-up are radio presenter Adele Roberts, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood.

Completing the series are actress Claire Sweeney, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, former professional boxer Ricky Hatton and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi.

Edwards said he had seen “little snippets” of his fellow competitors skating but had “no idea” about how good they were.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges (Ian West/PA)

The former athlete, who will dance in the second batch next week, added: “My skating is going OK, but I don’t know what it is like in relation to everybody else.”

Holly Willoughby, who has been off screens since she left This Morning in October, will return to co-present the show with Stephen Mulhern following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return as judges.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.