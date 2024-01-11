Toby Aromolaran: Love Island is my dating app apparently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toby Aromolaran: Love Island is my dating app apparently

By Press Association
Toby Aromolaran (Ian West/PA)
Toby Aromolaran (Ian West/PA)

Toby Aromolaran says Love Island has turned into his version of a dating app as he is set to enter the villa for the third time.

The semi-professional footballer, 24, met his previous girlfriend Chloe Burrows on the seventh series of the ITV dating show – and he also competed on the spin-off, Love Island Games, last year.

He is now trying his hand at Love Island: All-Stars, which will see past contestants return for another chance at love.

Ahead of entering the villa, he said: “I never thought I’d go back, really and truly. I thought Love Island – a once in a lifetime opportunity – but I guess I’m back.

“It’s bringing all the feelings straight back again which is weird because you never think that you’re going to have them feelings again.

“It’s nervousness (and) excitement all at once, bubbling up.”

Despite his past experience, he does not feel like he is prepared for what is in store in the new spin-off edition.

“The Love Island producers, they don’t really stop, I think they get a kick out of surprising you so I’m literally just on edge thinking what’s going to happen”, he added.

During his first series, he had an on-and-off again relationship with Burrows before they finally made it official, placing as runner-ups on the show to Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows (Ian West/PA)

The pair later broke up but he said he learnt from their relationship, which was his first, that he is a “lover boy at heart”.

However, he has struggled finding a connection since which is why he is back again, joking: “Love Island is my dating app apparently.”

He added: “I don’t really do the whole texting and calling (thing). I’ve always said the Love Island experience is weird but it’s kind of back to traditional ways where it’s face-to-face. I feel that’s the best way to be honest.”

Joining him in the villa will be series four star Georgia Steel, who will be a familiar face as they were briefly coupled up on Love Island Games before being dumped from the villa together.

The spin-off saw former islanders from across the world return to a tropical villa for another chance at finding love while going head-to-head in challenges in the hope of winning a 100,000 dollars prize.

Steel said she was “grateful” to be able to return to the villa five years on from her first time now that she is more mature.

She added: “I think that’s such a blessing because I’ve grown into a woman now, I’m fully grown, I know what I want out of life, I really know myself.

“Whereas when I was 19, I was still figuring out who I am so to have the opportunity at 25 I’m just so blessed, I feel so lucky that it’s happened now.”

In her first series in 2018, she was remembered for her phrase “I’m loyal, babes” but she insisted she will not be saying that this time round as she is a “young sophisticated lady now”.

She said she also knows better what qualities she is looking for in a man but is also staying open-minded.

“I always feel like it’s never good to be narrow-minded with things like this, you have to be optimistic, you have to see where things go, you have to be open”, she added.

Steel also revealed that series five star Ovie Soko is the former contestant she hopes will come into the villa as a bombshell.

The TV personality added: “I think there’s one thing being compatible in the villa and I think there’s another thing being compatible when you come out, and with Ovie, what I have seen him do with his work, I think ‘Hmm maybe that would be compatible’.”

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV2 and ITVX on January 15.