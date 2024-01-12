Kevin Hart says he saw ‘flames’ during plane scare in which he ‘almost died’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kevin Hart says he saw ‘flames’ during plane scare in which he ‘almost died’

By Press Association
Kevin Hart during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kevin Hart during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kevin Hart has said he “almost died” during a flight in which he saw “flames coming out of the front of the plane” while it was landing.

The 44-year-old American comedian and actor discussed the incident as well as his new heist movie Lift, which includes scenes set on an aeroplane.

Reflecting on his real-life plane scare, he told The Graham Norton Show: “I almost died. We were landing and as we did the front wheel broke, and I just saw flames coming out of the front of the plane.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sofia Vergara and Kevin Hart during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘This is it’, and I realised that if it happens I was cool with where I was in life. I didn’t panic.”

Speaking about his role as Cyrus in the new action comedy, which was released to Netflix on Friday, he added: “In this film I am an action star, you can probably tell by looking at my arms!

He went on: “We wanted a film that the world could gravitate towards.

“It’s my first leading man role where I am serious.

“It’s a proper thriller and for the first time I’m not responsible for the jokes.”

Discussing what it was like to film in Belfast, he added: “Northern Ireland was amazing and while I was filming, I was double-dipping on developing my stand-up.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton with guests Kevin Hart, Sofia Vergara, Jodie Comer, Alan Cumming and Tom Odell (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I was performing in a small intimate comedy club with 125 people and ended up doing 40 shows because we were there for so long.

“When we stopped filming, I was ready to go on tour.”

Joining Hart on The Graham Norton sofa this week is Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara who discussed her Colombian accent and how it has affected her acting career.

She said: “There was pressure on me to lose it and I thought it would not be that hard, that I could do some classes and have any role I wanted.

“That was not the case – I spent a lot of money and a lot of hours trying and it would get worse.

“I would go to auditions, and it was horrific.”

Alongside Hart and Vergara on the BBC One programme this week is Liverpudlian actress Jodie Comer, Scottish actor Alan Cumming and singer-songwriter Tom Odell, who performed live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One on Friday January 12 at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.