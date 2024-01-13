Greg Rutherford says he is enjoying Dancing On Ice training more than Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greg Rutherford says he is enjoying Dancing On Ice training more than Strictly

By Press Association
Greg Rutherford is appearing on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Greg Rutherford has said that he is enjoying training for Dancing On Ice more than he enjoyed Strictly Come Dancing.

The former British track and field athlete, 37, was a contestant on the BBC One dance programme in 2016 and is starring in the upcoming series of the ITV1 skating show, due to return on Sunday.

Comparing his experiences, the former Olympian said: “I was really crap at Strictly.

Vanessa James and Greg Rutherford during the press launch for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

“So that’s the big thing.

“It’s amazing how much more you enjoy something when you feel a bit better at doing it…

“This feels more like a sport to me than Strictly ever did.

“And obviously, I’d never danced a step in my life before I went on to Strictly and it showed.

“And I think people maybe just felt sorry for me, and how I lasted til Blackpool I have no idea.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Ian West/PA)

“But with this, I love every aspect of it.

“Everything about it feels more physical in the way that I understand – if that makes sense.

“I feel more in control of my body even though we’re on ice.”

He added: “This is probably more difficult from the point of view of the risk, the danger and everything else, but I can put my mind to it as I did with sport.

“Because this is sport basically and that for me sits so much better within my mind, my body.”

The former athlete went on: “It works a lot better for me, I feel much more comfortable doing it and I’m just enjoying it more.

“And that’s the big thing. Obviously Strictly is a great show as well but I enjoy this more.

Simon Senecal and Amber Davies (Ian West/PA)

“And I think, for me, I’ve not danced a step again since I finished that show.

“This one – I think I’ll skate for the rest of my life because I love it that much.”

Another contestant on the ITV1 programme is Love Island star Amber Davies who said she is a “completely different person” than when she was on the dating show.

Davies, 27, said: “When Dancing On Ice approached us, I thought, wow, I mean, it’s not like a show about personality, it’s about a skill…

“I was like, ‘You know what, let’s do it, let’s go for it.’

“And I thought it would be really lovely for the public to see me as who I am now, not who I was when I was 20 years old, and see how I’ve grown and become an adult.

“I’m a completely different person.”

Robin Johnstone and Ricky Hatton (Ian West/PA)

British former professional boxer Ricky Hatton, another contestant on the show, said he initially wanted to give up as he found the training difficult.

He said: “I’d given up on it, to be honest.”

He added: “I could see I was miles behind everyone else.

“And I thought to myself, I’m not going to be able to do this and said to my manager, ‘Listen, maybe if I give them enough time, they can replace me, rather than me waste their time.’

“My manager said: ‘I’ve never known you give up anything in your life Rick.’”

He added: “I’m so glad I’ve done this, it’s been a real self-achievement.”

Other celebrity contestants include ski jumper and former Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and actress Roxy Shahidi.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.