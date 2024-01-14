Holly Willoughby back on TV screens with Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby back on TV screens with Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby is back on screens after she departed This Morning in October (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby will return to TV screens after three months off for Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old presenter, who left This Morning in October to spend time with her family after 14 years on the sofa, will host the latest series of the ITV show with Stephen Mulhern on Sunday at 6.30pm.

She had briefly hosted the skating competition with Mulhern, 46, in 2022 after Philip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Andy Buchanan and singer Hannah Spearritt will appear on the show (Ian West/PA)

Schofield and Willoughby had anchored the series from 2006 until the 61-year-old presenter departed ITV last year over a relationship with a young man while on This Morning.

The split premiere of Dancing On Ice will see six celebrities take to the ice for the live show.

Contestants S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi, Love Island and West End star Amber Davies, former boxer Ricky Hatton and Olympian Greg Rutherford are all set to perform on Sunday.

Spearritt will skate to Ariana Grande’s Break Free with professional Andy Buchanan while Thomas and partner Amani Fancy opted for kicking things off with Kings of Leon’s Sex On Fire.

Meanwhile, Shahidi went for You Don’t Own Me by Say Grace while Davies and skater Simon Senecal will perform to Hold On To Now by Kylie Minogue.

Hatton has gone for a Rocky movie reference with his partner Robin Johnstone as he opted for Gonna Fly Now by Bill Conti and Rutherford and Vanessa James are going to perform to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Robin Johnstone and Ricky Hatton will perform to Gonna Fly Now by Bill Conti (Ian West/PA)

The new line-up with Willoughby and Mulhern was confirmed at the end of last year.

The pair first worked together decades ago on ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which later became Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Back to judge Dancing On Ice are Olympic ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dance troupe leader Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Next week, will see radio presenter Adele Roberts, EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, actress Claire Sweeney, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders and ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards take to the ice for the first time for the series.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, who was paired with professional skater Olivia Smart, was crowned Dancing On Ice champion after beating reality star Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer to first place.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.