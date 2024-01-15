Jake Cornish says a chat is due with ex Liberty Poole on Love Island: All Stars

Jake Cornish told ex Liberty Poole that there is “a chat to be done” when the pair reunited on Love Island: All Stars.

The all-stars format is a series first and has seen former islanders brought back to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

Liberty and Hannah Elizabeth were the first to join the villa where they were then joined by Jake Cornish and Chris Taylor.

Upon entering the villa in South Africa Jake said “what are the chances?” as he was reunited with his ex-flame Liberty.

The 26-year-old from Weston-super-Mare had been coupled up with the 24-year-old from Birmingham during series seven of the dating show.

He told the group there “was never any bad blood” between him and Liberty and added that there’s “probably a chat to be done”.

In a video clip Cornish said: “Me and Lib left the show, not seen her about, not spoke to her, but I’ve definitely matured massively. Older, bigger, wiser, better looking.”

In Liberty’s video clip she said: “I was on series seven. I’m probably best known for breaking up with my ex Jake a few days before the finals.”

The other islanders this year are; Mitchel Taylor, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and Georgia Steel.

Love Island: All-Stars airs on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV.