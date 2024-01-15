Shock twist as surprise islander is joined by recent ex in Love Island: All Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shock twist as surprise islander is joined by recent ex in Love Island: All Stars

By Press Association
Molly Smith and Callum Jones have joined Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Molly Smith and Callum Jones have joined Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)

In a shock “all-stars twist” a surprise addition to the Love Island: All Stars cast was joined by his recent ex during the show’s debut episode.

Host Maya Jama announced that former islander, Callum Jones, would be entering the villa to “steal” a girl from one of the boys, after she revealed who the public had decided to couple up.

After Callum joined the other islanders the TV presenter, 29, said: “We currently have six all-star couples in front of you, chosen by the public.

“Demi (Jones) and Chris (Taylor), Georgia (Harrison) and Luis (Morrison), Georgia (Steel) and Toby (Aromolaran), Hannah (Elizabeth) and Anton (Danyluk), Liberty (Poole) and Jake (Cornish), and Kaz (Kamwi) and Mitch (Taylor).

“You now have the opportunity to split one of these couples up and steal any of the girls that you see in front of you.”

She added: “Before you make your decision, there is one more all-star you could chose from.”

The 27-year-old’s former flame Molly Smith, whom he had met during series six, then entered the villa, leaving the other islanders gobsmacked.

Maya told Molly: “Callum’s just walked in and found out he must pick a girl to steal and couple up with. Or, he could chose to couple up with you.”

The episode ended on a cliff hanger as Maya told Callum: “It is now time to make your decision.”

The all-stars format is a series first and has seen former islanders brought back to the villa in hopes of finding love again.

Earlier in the episode, former flames Jake and Liberty were reunited when Jake entered the villa alongside Chris.

The 26-year-old from Weston-super-Mare had been coupled up with the 24-year-old from Birmingham during series seven of the dating show.

After it was revealed that the public had chosen to couple him up with Liberty, Maya asked him if he was happy with the public’s decision and he said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Georgia S and Toby are another couple who share a past, having formed a connection on Love Island Games, which aired on US streaming service Peacock in 2023 and brought together former islanders from across the globe.

Georgia said she felt “comfortable” in her couple, adding: “I’m really happy right now.”

Love Island: All-Stars airs continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV on Tuesday January 16.