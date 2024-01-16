Paul Mescal among stars on new series of Louis Theroux’s podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mescal among stars on new series of Louis Theroux’s podcast

By Press Association
Louis Theroux is set to delve into the lives of Paul Mescal and director Baz Luhrmann in the second series of his hit podcast (PA)
Louis Theroux is set to delve into the lives of Paul Mescal and director Baz Luhrmann in the second series of his hit podcast (PA)

Louis Theroux is set to delve into the lives of Paul Mescal and director Baz Luhrmann in the second series of his hit podcast.

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, up-and-coming singer PinkPantheress and fellow podcaster and actor Adam Buxton also feature in the new line-up.

The second series of The Louis Theroux Podcast will kick off on January 23 with Mescal, who shot to stardom following his role in Irish miniseries Normal People.

Paul Mescal comments
Irish actor Paul Mescal (PA)

He has continued to mark out his place within the industry following his starring role in 2022 coming-of-age film Aftersun, which earned him Oscar and Bafta nominations for best actor.

His latest role in the romantic fantasy film, All of Us Strangers, alongside Andrew Scott has garnered him further recognition and a British Independent Film Award for best supporting performance.

The first series of Theroux’s podcast saw him interview stars from the world of entertainment including country superstar Shania Twain, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, singer Craig David and Queer Eye star Tan France.

He also dove into the lives of Bad Seeds singer Nick Cave and US TV star Jennette McCurdy, Chic frontman Nile Rodgers, actress Samantha Morton and comedian and writer Ben Elton.

Baz Luhrmann – A Life in Pictures – London
Baz Luhrmann (PA)

Theroux, 53, said: “I’m really excited to release more episodes of The Louis Theroux Podcast on an unsuspecting world.

“Expect more great conversations with an eclectic array of talented guests – comedians, musicians, writers, directors – chock full of surprising revelations, awkward banter, wit wisdom, warmth and the odd spiky moment to prevent it from getting too cosy.”

Theroux is best known for his 25-year career exploring topics from the world of neo-Nazi cults to the Church of Scientology.

The documentary-maker has recently delved into the world of showbiz more – interviewing celebrities for his Grounded podcast series recorded during lockdown and for his Louis Theroux Interviews series for BBC Two.

The second series of The Louis Theroux Podcast will be available on Spotify podcast from Tuesday January 21, with new episodes every Tuesday.