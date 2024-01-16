Paul Mescal among stars on new series of Louis Theroux’s podcast

Louis Theroux is set to delve into the lives of Paul Mescal and director Baz Luhrmann in the second series of his hit podcast.

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, up-and-coming singer PinkPantheress and fellow podcaster and actor Adam Buxton also feature in the new line-up.

The second series of The Louis Theroux Podcast will kick off on January 23 with Mescal, who shot to stardom following his role in Irish miniseries Normal People.

Irish actor Paul Mescal (PA)

He has continued to mark out his place within the industry following his starring role in 2022 coming-of-age film Aftersun, which earned him Oscar and Bafta nominations for best actor.

His latest role in the romantic fantasy film, All of Us Strangers, alongside Andrew Scott has garnered him further recognition and a British Independent Film Award for best supporting performance.

The first series of Theroux’s podcast saw him interview stars from the world of entertainment including country superstar Shania Twain, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, singer Craig David and Queer Eye star Tan France.

He also dove into the lives of Bad Seeds singer Nick Cave and US TV star Jennette McCurdy, Chic frontman Nile Rodgers, actress Samantha Morton and comedian and writer Ben Elton.

Baz Luhrmann (PA)

Theroux, 53, said: “I’m really excited to release more episodes of The Louis Theroux Podcast on an unsuspecting world.

“Expect more great conversations with an eclectic array of talented guests – comedians, musicians, writers, directors – chock full of surprising revelations, awkward banter, wit wisdom, warmth and the odd spiky moment to prevent it from getting too cosy.”

Theroux is best known for his 25-year career exploring topics from the world of neo-Nazi cults to the Church of Scientology.

The documentary-maker has recently delved into the world of showbiz more – interviewing celebrities for his Grounded podcast series recorded during lockdown and for his Louis Theroux Interviews series for BBC Two.

The second series of The Louis Theroux Podcast will be available on Spotify podcast from Tuesday January 21, with new episodes every Tuesday.