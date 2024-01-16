Sandi Toksvig left Great British Bake Off because her brain was ‘atrophying’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandi Toksvig left Great British Bake Off because her brain was ‘atrophying’

By Press Association
Sandi Toksvig said she left the Great British Bake Off because she had ‘stopped having fun’ (Ian West/PA)

Sandi Toksvig has said she stepped down from hosting the Great British Bake Off because she felt her brain was “atrophying”.

The 65-year-old comedian and broadcaster began presenting the hit baking show in 2017 alongside Noel Fielding after it moved to Channel 4 from the BBC.

Toksvig announced her departure from the programme in 2020 and was replaced by comedian Matt Lucas, with Alison Hammond later taking over his role last year.

Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off in 2018 (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

The Denmark-born broadcaster told the Radio Times: “To be honest, I left Bake Off because I stopped having fun.

“I was literally standing there watching meringues dry and thinking ‘Oh my God, my brain is atrophying’.

“So, after three years, I thought ‘That’ll do; go and do something else!’

“I’m in love enough with the business to think ‘OK, that’s a nice pay cheque, but it doesn’t work for me. I’ll move on and do something else’.”

Toksvig currently fronts the long-running quiz show QI, having taken over the role from Stephen Fry in 2016.

She said she has stayed with the show because she is “still enjoying it”.

“I hope QI will be one of my legacy projects,” she added.

“By the time we’ve finished the alphabet I will have done exactly the same number as Stephen. We’ll have done half the alphabet each.”

The presenter also noted that quiz shows are like a family business for her because her father, Claus Toksvig, was the host of Mastermind on Danish television.

While the diversity among quiz show presenters has been broadening in recent years, Toksvig said she would like to see more female hosts.

“Knowledge doesn’t belong to one demographic, it belongs to all of us. I would still like to see more women in charge of shows,” she said.

“Being the quizmaster, between you and me, is the easiest job in the world because they tell you the answers beforehand.

“And those cards on which the answers are printed are not as heavy as some of those boys led us to believe – it’s really fine for a woman to do it.

“And let’s not even start on chat show hosts… Where are the female chat show hosts?”

– The full interview is available in Radio Times magazine.