Succession stars reunite at the 75th Emmy Awards

Sarah Snook described the 75th Emmy Awards as a “total reunion” for the stars of Succession, following the end of the show.

Hollywood stars descended at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the annual Emmys, after being pushed back from September due to the US actors’ and writers’ strike, to celebrate the best in television.

Some of the biggest contenders at the ceremony include Succession, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

Matthew Macfayden, from left, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook at the Golden Globes (Chris Pizzello, AP)

Snook, who won a Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe for her role as Siobhan Roy, has also been nominated for lead actress in a drama series.

She told People: “Total reunion is the right word, I’ve missed everybody, we haven’t shot for a year and I went and had a baby and now we’re seeing everybody so it’s really special to be able to celebrate with everybody.”

While Alan Ruck, who has been nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Succession, spoke about using a cane on the red carpet – which co-star Brian Cox told him should be a permanent fixture.

“It’s the awards of damaged goods,” he joked, referencing Pedro Pascal’s sling.

Speaking about the last season of Succession, he said: “I’ve had a lot of nice jobs in my career, but this is the first time I’ve been involved in something so critically acclaimed and there’s a lot of light on our show and it’s thrilling, I’m enjoying it.

“Bittersweet, it’s been that way since I wrapped work about a year ago, but lucky to have it, lucky to be here, and lucky to have had all these people in my life.”

Brian Cox (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He also said the cast have a group chat: “We say things we wouldn’t be able to say here, it’s all foul.”

Fellow Succession star Cox, who is nominated for lead actor in a drama series, said: “It’s always good to leave people wanting more rather than satiate them, we get out at the right point and I think that’s what we did on this show and made it the success it is.”

Although he said he had seen the conspiracy theory that his character Logan Roy is not dead.

“…I always loved playing Logan (Roy), I thought he was one of the most misunderstood characters ever, all he wanted was his own family to take over and none of them were up to it.”

And Succession star Nicholas Braun said he was taking the Emmys to reflect on the successful run of the show.

“Honestly that finale blew my mind…it ended in an amazing way I thought,” he said.

Nicholas Braun (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout TV history.

Speaking about the Grey’s Anatomy reunion, star Katherine Heigl said: “It is this sort of odd, nostalgic walk down memory lane, I mean I haven’t seen Shonda (Rhimes) in 15 years,” she told People.

“I haven’t seen Justin (Chambers) in maybe 10 (years), I did just see Ell (Ellen Pompeo) a year ago or so, but we don’t get to see each other much.

“These are people that mean a lot to me, meant a lot to me, what was it like seven years of the 24 to 31, those are pretty intense years of womanhood and they were with them – I miss them so it’s really nice to be here.”

Katherine Heigl spoke about the Grey’s Anatomy reunion (Ian West/PA)

The red carpet also saw Hollywood stars Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman arrive together.

Speaking about the response to Barbie, Perlman told People: “It has been thrilling and gratifying because I just feel it is one of the best movies that has ever been made and I’m thrilled that I’m part of it.

“People stop me all over the place. It used to be for Cheers and now it is for Barbie.”

Daisy Jones & The Six actor Sam Claflin said it was a “surreal experience” when Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks sent him a bunch of flowers for his Golden Globe nomination.

The show chronicles the short-lived career of a fictional 1970’s rock group – not unlike the story behind Fleetwood Mac.

Speaking about connecting with Nicks, Claflin told People: “It was a very surreal experience, I didn’t know the lady knew who I was.

“But my understanding is Riley (Keough) and her had connected after the success of the show, Stevie had watched it and enjoyed it and she sent me a bunch of flowers for my Golden Globe nomination – which for me was a win.

“Before the actual awards I was like ‘I’ve won’ – more than what I could ask for.”

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

While Critics Choice and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series at the Emmys for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear – which she said hopes changes perceptions of chefs.

“If people watch the show and people leave and start tipping people and be a little nicer to people in service (then) that’s kind of amazing,” she told People.

About preparing for the role, she said: “I followed a lot of chefs, specifically female chefs, that was important to me to learn that physicality in those spaces and then when we were doing our training I worked in a few restaurants in New York and in Chicago, being in those tight spaces was also really important.”

“We’re a really tight knit group…to be celebrated together is amazing and fun,” Edebiri said.