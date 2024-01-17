Adrian Dunbar to make West End musical debut in Kiss Me, Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adrian Dunbar to make West End musical debut in Kiss Me, Kate

By Press Association
Adrian Dunbar will make his West End musical debut in Kiss Me, Kate (PA)
Adrian Dunbar is to make his musical debut in the return of Kiss Me, Kate to the London stage.

The Line Of Duty actor, 65, will star alongside Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J Block in the re-imagining of Cole Porter’s hit musical comedy about warring lovers.

The new production, which follows “backstage chaos and romantic entanglements” as a theatre company attempts to put on a production of William Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew, will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from June 4 until September 14.

Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J Block
With music and lyrics by Porter and based on the original book by Bella and Samuel Spewack, the new production will be directed by Bartlett Sher – who won a Tony award in 2008 for directing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific.

Dunbar, who will star as character Fred Graham and Petruchio in the play-within-a-play, said “summer 2024 just got a lot brighter”.

“I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican – where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama – especially in this Cole Porter classic with the wonderful creative team including Bart Sher and Stephanie J Block,” he said.

Block, who won a Tony for best actress in a leading role in a musical for The Cher Show in 2019, promised that Kiss Me, Kate “will most definitely not be just Another Op’nin, Another Show” – referencing the show’s classic opening track.

“Look, when asked to bring a Cole Porter classic to the Barbican stage under the care and vision of Bart Sher, one must say yes,” the 51-year-old, who will star as Lilli Vanessi and Katherine in the Shakespeare play, said.

“There are so many firsts to this opportunity, and at this stage of my career, firsts are not the norm.

“How wonderfully scary and challenging and thrilling. I cannot wait to dive into this timeless classic and put a fresh stamp on it alongside the incredible Adrian Dunbar.”

Stephanie J Block
The show will feature a “full-scale orchestra” and Porter classics such as Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Tom, Dick Or Harry and Too Darn Hot.

Set in 1940s Baltimore, the show follows the tempestuous relationship between actor-manager Fred Graham (Dunbar) and his leading lady and ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (Block).

British producer Sir Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted to be working with Adrian, Stephanie and Bart to bring this classic, hilarious golden-age musical comedy to the Barbican next summer.

“Cole Porter’s timeless masterpiece has everything you want: it’s fun, infectious and pure entertainment. This, like Anything Goes, will be the perfect summer treat for London audiences next year.”

The show first premiered in 1948 and won best musical at the Tony Awards a year later before scooping best revival of a musical in 2000.

The show makes its return to the West End after appearing at the London Coliseum in June 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 19 January from KissMeKateMusical.com.