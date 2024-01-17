No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani tops Coachella 2024 line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani tops Coachella 2024 line-up

By Press Association
Singer Gwen Stefani with the group No Doubt (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Singer Gwen Stefani with the group No Doubt (Anthony Harvey/PA)

A surprise No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani has topped the 2024 Coachella line-up announcement, alongside headline acts Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

The two-time Grammy winning band, best known for songs including Just A Girl and Don’t Speak, are named on the bill but it is unclear which dates they will feature.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, is due to return this year over two weekends – April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

“We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!,” the official Instagram for No Doubt said, which tagged Stefani.

It comes almost a decade since their last reunion in 2015, having sporadically performed together since their hiatus in the early noughties.

The Coachella line-up will also see US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, headline the Friday slots.

It comes after she arrived late for her performance at the British Summer Time (BST) festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Hull
Lana Del Rey will headline the Friday sets (Danny Lawson/PA)

Friday’s line-up also includes Mexican singer Peso Pluma, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, and British singer-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse – who is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile Tyler, The Creator, who last played at the festival in 2018, will headline the Saturday shows alongside British rock band Blur, US rapper Ice Spice and Brits Rising Star 2024 winners The Last Dinner Party.

Doja Cat, who performed at the festival in 2022, will top the Sunday shows with US singer Bebe Rexha billed to perform alongside British star Olivia Dean.

It comes after the festival ran into problems with headline acts over the last two years.

Last year, Frank Ocean pulled out of his second headline performance due to a leg injury, while Kanye West, also known as Ye, was due to headline in 2022 but the line-up was updated weeks before the event.