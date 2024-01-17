Sex Education star checks into next series of The White Lotus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex Education star checks into next series of The White Lotus

By Press Association
Aimee Lou Wood stars in the new series (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood will be swapping the classroom for a luxury hotel when she checks into the third series of The White Lotus.

The British star, best known for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix hit, will join the cast of the anthology series about the staff and guests at a luxury resort, broadcaster HBO has announced.

She joins previously announced stars including The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, Party Girl’s Parker Posey and Mission: Impossible actress Michelle Monaghan.

Season one cast member Natasha Rothwell will also return for the third outing.

Wood joins Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger, The Shield actor Walton Goggins in the latest additions to the cast, alongside Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both the first and second series but who met an untimely end in the finale of the second instalment, will not be returning.

Her role as millionaire Tanya McQuoid sparked a career renaissance for the American Pie actress and she won an Emmy for her performance earlier this week.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jennifer Coolidge with her Emmy on Monday (Ashley Landis/AP)

The first season of The White Lotus, which was filmed during Covid and was a huge hit, was set in a hotel in Hawaii and starred Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett and Coolidge.

The second season was set in Sicily and starred Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and Meghann Fahy.

The third instalment is due to be filmed in Thailand but details of the plot are unknown.