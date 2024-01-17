Kendra Wilkinson says she was ‘dying of depression’ battling Playboy demons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kendra Wilkinson says she was ‘dying of depression’ battling Playboy demons

By Press Association
Former reality star Kendra Wilkinson has said she had ‘hit rock bottom’ when she was admitted to hospital after suffering a panic attack last year (Ian West/PA)
Former reality star Kendra Wilkinson has said she had ‘hit rock bottom’ when she was admitted to hospital after suffering a panic attack last year (Ian West/PA)

Former reality star Kendra Wilkinson has said she “hit rock bottom” and was “dying of depression” when she was admitted to hospital after suffering a panic attack last year.

The TV personality found fame at the age of 18 as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends in the reality series The Girls Next Door, about life in the Playboy Mansion.

The 38-year-old said it is difficult to look back on that time in her life, adding: “Playboy really messed my whole life up.”

Hugh Hefner Signing – Los Angeles
Kendra Wilkinson with Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner and Bridget Marquardt (Ian West/PA)

She told People magazine: “It’s not easy to look back at my 20s. I’ve had to face my demons.”

She added: “I was on drugs at age 15 and I had a lot of issues.

“I really got into deep regret (afterwards) … deep. I struggled with depression before and at the mansion. I drank a lot. I was there for the partying, OK, let’s just be real. I was not there for Hugh Hefner to be my boyfriend.”

In hospital last year she was placed on the antipsychotic medication Abilify and later began outpatient therapy three times a week.

Discussing how she felt when she went to hospital, she told the magazine: “I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom.”

She added: “I was dying of depression. I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore.

“It was the lowest place I’ve ever been in my life. I felt like I had no future. I couldn’t see in front of my depression.

“I was giving up and I couldn’t find the light. I had no hope.”

Former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Wilkinson, who has a 14-year-old son, Hank IV, and daughter, Alijah Mary, nine, with ex-husband and NFL star Hank Baskett, added: “It was so scary for me to go through it. I wasn’t focusing on myself or my mental health.

“Here I was, a single mom, and I’ve been alone for years now. But it’s also easy to feel like the world is caving in on you. I was trying to fight it on my own.

“I was trying to cure it on my own and you can’t do that. I was isolating, hiding, blaming myself, blaming the world. I was spiralling out of control and I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to survive.”

Wilkinson and Baskett announced their split in 2018 after almost 10 years of marriage but it was her ex-husband she turned to when she hit rock bottom.

She said: “There was a moment where I looked at my ex-husband and I said ‘Take me to the hospital’.

“To accept help that day and for Hank to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives. It was a big day for my family and kids.

“I didn’t realise how bad I was suffering or what people were seeing of me until I got there. I had to really look in the mirror and be like ‘I need help’.

“I would never go out of my way to kill myself, but I was just like ‘God, take me. God, take me’.

“To accept medication was the hardest thing to do. It meant I had to accept that I have some mental illness, and I didn’t want to have to do that.”

Hugh Hefner Signing – Los Angeles
Kendra Wilkinson says she was sexualised as a teenager (Ian West/PA)

Wilkinson said she wants to make sure her daughter does not go through what she went through as a teenager.

She said: “I see loopholes in my life where I’m trying to correct now so my daughter doesn’t have to experience what I did at a young age.

“I don’t want my daughter sexualised like I was. As a mom I look back at what happened to where I felt like I had to date an older man at the age of 18. What brought me to that point?

“These are the things I’m trying to correct in my parenting for my daughter. What can I do to show her that she is more than that?

“And that’s what I am doing now in real estate. And that’s truly the gift I’m trying to give back to my children.”