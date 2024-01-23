British director Jonathan Glazer lands top Oscar nods for The Zone Of Interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British director Jonathan Glazer lands top Oscar nods for The Zone Of Interest

By Press Association
London-born screenwriter Jonathan Glazer has picked up two Oscar nominations for his film The Zone of Interest (Doug Peters/PA)
London-born screenwriter Jonathan Glazer has picked up two Oscar nominations for his film The Zone of Interest (Doug Peters/PA)

British-directed historical drama The Zone Of Interest has held its own among international blockbusters to notch up five Oscar nominations.

London-born screenwriter Jonathan Glazer picked up nods in the best director and adapted screenplay categories for the film, which follows a German family who live next to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

It also received a nomination for the coveted best motion picture award alongside global hits including Oppenheimer, Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Awards Season
Sandra Huller plays Rudolf Hoss’s wife, Hedwig, in The Zone Of Interest (A24/AP)

The German-language film, which was inspired by Martin Amis’s 2014 book of the same name, also received nods in the sound and international feature film categories.

It stars German actor Christian Friedel as Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoss, while Sandra Huller plays his wife Hedwig.

The drama sees the couple try to build a dream life for their five children in a house and garden next to the camp.

Hoss was a long-serving Nazi officer who was widely acknowledged as one of the architects of mass extermination during the Holocaust.

Reflecting on the film, Glazer said: “I started reading about Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig and how they lived at Auschwitz, right on the corner of the plot, as it were.

“It became about the wall for me on some level, really. The compartmentalisation of their lives, and the horror that they lived next door.”

In the best director category, film-maker Glazer will go up against fellow Briton Christopher Nolan, who has been nominated for Oppenheimer, the epic biopic about atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer.

Awards Season
Jonathan Glazer with cinematographer Lukasz Zal on the set of The Zone Of Interest (A24/AP)

They also face competition from French director Justine Triet for courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall, veteran director Martin Scorsese for western crime thriller Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos for gothic fairytale comedy Poor Things.

The Zone Of Interest was distributed by A24, the company behind award-winning films including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lady Bird and Moonlight.

The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May to critical acclaim, with Glazer winning the Grand Prix and Fipresci Prize.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air from midnight on March 11 in the UK.