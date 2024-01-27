TV presenter Lorraine Kelly unveiled as Owl on The Masked Singer

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has been revealed as the famous face behind Owl on The Masked Singer.

After the 64-year-old broadcaster performed Happy Talk by Captain Sensible during Saturday’s episode, she ended up in the bottom two against Eiffel Tower.

Following her unveiling, Kelly said: “I’ve loved being Owl. I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

She also revealed she has never sung in front of an audience until performing on the ITV show but thought doing so behind a mask would make it less scary.

Did you guess??Yep – I was OWL on The Masked Singer – what fun !Thanks to all the team for such a happy time – loved it so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ci83JoPpG — Lorraine (@reallorraine) January 27, 2024

Kelly said her family and team at her talk show, Lorraine, will “lose their minds” when they find out.

“My daughter just won’t believe it, because she’s always teasing me about the fact that when we sing along in the car, I just make up the words to songs”, she added.

“She wouldn’t even think that I’m going to be able to do this because, first of all, I’ve never sang in front of anybody, and also because I can’t remember the words of any tunes.”

The Scottish presenter also admitted she was “astounded” that the judges did not guess her right away after hearing her accent.

She said: “I worked really quite hard to try and not be too Scottish, but I thought they would get me right away, and I thought it was hilarious who they were saying.

“It was really funny. I was really pleased that they didn’t get me.”

A series of sports-related clues led comedian Mo Gilligan to feel convinced it was player-turned-pundit Alex Scott, saying he would wear only a pair of boxers and socks to next week’s episode if he was wrong.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan was also suggested by Davina McCall, while Rita Ora guessed The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack.

Guest judge Ellie Goulding thought it could be radio presenter Jo Whiley while Jonathan Ross opted for Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt.

The show also saw Cricket deliver a powerful, slowed-down rendition of How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris and Disciples, which impressed the panellists.

Ora hailed it as “one of the best voices” the show has ever seen before she and Goulding speculated that it could be If There’s Any Justice singer, Lemar.

Gilligan suggested singer Seal could be behind the voice, while McCall opted for Blue boyband member Simon Webbe.

Also among the disguised famous faces was character Eiffel Tower, who took on Miley Cyrus’ global hit Flowers.

Ross thought it could be Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri from the rock band Texas, while Goulding said some of the clues led her to think it could be Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler.

Gilligan thought the floral reference in the song title was a hint to the contestant’s identity, guessing that it could be actress Billie Piper due to her playing Rose in Doctor Who.

After Dippy Egg performed The Proclaimers’ hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) for the judges, Goulding and Ora both thought it could be a sportsman due to the athletic references, with former footballer Gary Lineker and ex-rugby player Jonny Wilkinson both suggested.

Ross thought it could be actor Craig Charles and McCall guessed politician-turned-presenter Ed Balls.

The character Piranha opted for How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton, with Goulding considering the voice behind the mask may be McFly star Danny Jones.

While Gilligan thought it could possibly be Hollywood star Zac Efron.

Bigfoot took on Re-Rewind by Artful Dodger featuring singer Craig David for their performance which led Goulding to think David could be trying to trick people by performing one of his own songs.

Gilligan also felt The Last Leg presenter Alex Brooker was behind the mask while Ross opted for Brooker’s co-host, Adam Hills.

Air Dryer also showed off their yodelling ability when they performed The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound Of Music.

Ross considered the impressive vocals could be country singer Shania Twain while McCall thought it could be actress Anne Hathaway.

The last performance of the night was by Maypole, with Ora, Goulding and McCall all thinking it could be Vanessa White from The Saturdays.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.