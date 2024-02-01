Clarkson’s Farm series three release date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clarkson’s Farm series three release date announced

By Press Association
Clarkson’s Farm returns for a third series (Ellis O’Brien/Expectation/Prime Video/PA)

The premiere date of the highly-anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm has been announced.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper will battle failing crops and rising prices in the show, which will be released to Prime Video on May 3.

In first-look images Cooper, who helps Clarkson, 63, with the day-to-day running of his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, is seen standing next to the TV star as he holds a piglet.

In another photo, the duo are photographed standing next to Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan and Diddly Squat Farm team members Gerald Cooper and “Cheerful” Charlie Ireland, who are gathered around a table that has produce on it.

Clarkson's Farm
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (EllisO’Brien/Expectation/Prime Video)

Clarkson bought the land in the Cotswolds in 2008 and after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

In the upcoming series, the team will face a number of challenges, including a rise in prices for farm supplies and dashed dreams for Clarkson’s restaurant.

Clarkson had found himself in hot water with his local authority after he allegedly opened a restaurant without planning permission, which West Oxfordshire District Council then shut down.

Prime Video says the programme will also show Clarkson trying to make ends meet by hatching a plan to turn a profit from using hundreds of acres of unfarmed land, including woodland and hedgerows.

His other schemes will involve involve goats, pigs, mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Series one of Clarkson’s Farm won plaudits for its cinematography coupled with the lovable staff unafraid to tell the presenter when he was being useless, and charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clarkson has also appeared in five seasons of the Prime Video show The Grand Tour alongside James May and Richard Hammond.

The trio, who previously starred on the BBC’s Top Gear together for more than a decade, will be featuring in a final special marking the end of almost 10 years.