Rylan Clark to explore homophobia in football in documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark to explore homophobia in football in documentary

By Press Association
Rylan Clark was raised as a West Ham fan (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark was raised as a West Ham fan (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark will explore homophobia in football in a new documentary.

The TV star will share his own personal experiences growing up as a football fan and member of the LGBTQ+ community in the one-off programme, which will feature interviews with sports stars Thomas Hitzlsperger, Rio Ferdinand and Jen Beattie.

Clark was raised as a West Ham fan, and was a member of the Junior Hammers supporters’ club growing up, but quickly felt pushed out of the game as a result of homophobic attitudes.

Rylan: Homophobia, Football And Me will investigate why football is not always a welcoming community for gay men, examining the effects of homophobia on those exposed to it.

Rylan Clark with Jen Beattie (Warner Bros Discovery)

The documentary, which will stream on discovery+ and air on TNT Sports 1, will be released to coincide with LGBT History Month.

Clark will speak to former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Hitzlsperger about his experience coming out as a gay man following his retirement.

Former England star and pundit Ferdinand will discuss his own use of a homophobic slur live on BBC Radio 1 and how his attitudes have since changed, while Arsenal women’s player Beattie will explain the differing attitudes to homosexuality within the female game.

Clark said: “Growing up loving football and being a West Ham fan, I always assumed that I’d be able to go to games whenever I wanted as I got older.

“But as time moved on and as a gay man, I sometimes felt uncomfortable around spectators at games. I’m not one to be easily offended but some of the language and insults that are used on a daily basis by football crowds made going to games almost impossible, especially as I got more and more known and started having them directed at me.

“This documentary aims to highlight that football is for everyone regardless of what you get up to in your private life.

“I talk to fans, players, past and present, about how the beautiful game could be even prettier for everyone to enjoy, and how as fans we can change to help make players feel comfortable sharing their sexuality if they wish to do so.”

Rylan Clark with Rio Ferdinand (Warner Bros Discovery)

Ferdinand, who is now a pundit for TNT Sports, said: “Discrimination in any form has no place in society and it has been confronting to hear what Rylan has had to endure as a gay man who simply wanted to go and support his local football team.

“As a young man, I was guilty of flippantly using words and phrases that I recognise were completely wrong and it’s something I open up to Rylan about in the documentary. Contributing to the documentary and speaking to Rylan at length was an education in itself to gain an insight into his world.”

Rylan: Homophobia, Football And Me will be available to stream on discovery+ from February 13 and will premiere on TNT Sports 1 at 10.30pm following live coverage of the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixture between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City on the same channel.