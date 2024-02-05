Miley Cyrus leads metallic trend on star-studded Grammys red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miley Cyrus leads metallic trend on star-studded Grammys red carpet

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa lead the female music titans donning metallics on the star-studded Grammys red carpet.

US singer Cyrus, who is nominated for six awards, looked striking in a barely-there gold dress mesh dress with safety pin accents and her hair in a voluminous curled style as she walked the carpet ahead of the award show.

While British-Albanian pop superstar Lipa dazzled in a silver, ruffled gown as she arrived at the event.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Dua Lipa arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 28-year-old singer, who is up for the coveted song of the year award for Dance The Night from the Barbie movie soundtrack, wore her red hair loose and wavy and paired the look with a silver, chunky necklace.

American indie supergroup Boygenius turned heads on the red carpet in matching white suits.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius donned matching white suits for the award show (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The band, which consists of musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, paired the tailored outfits with black ties, white shirts and light pink boutonnieres.

The group landed three awards early on the night during the pre-telecast ceremony, taking home best rock song and best rock performance for their hit Not Strong Enough, and best alternative music album for their debut The Record.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Billie Eilish arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish honoured blockbuster Barbie with her outfit as she wore a black bomber jacket which featured an embroidered Barbie badge and pink sleeves.

The 22-year-old US singer, who is nominated multiple times for her hit What Was I Made For? which featured in the film about the world-famous doll, completed the look with a white shirt, black tie and baggy black trousers.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
James Blake and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British music producer James Blake, who is nominated for a number of awards, donned a black tailored suit as he took to the red carpet alongside his partner, British actress Jameela Jamil.

Good Place star Jamil wore a bold red gown which featured a halter neck and plunging neckline for the award show.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Jessica Ledon, left, and David Guetta arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Music producer David Guetta showed off his partner Jessica Ledon’s baby bump while they posed for pictures.

Guetta wore a black velvet suit jacket for the occasion while Ledon dressed in an elegant white gown which featured a long, flowing train and silver detailing around the bodice.