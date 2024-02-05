Jay-Z calls out Beyonce snub: ‘Most Grammy’s and never won album of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jay-Z calls out Beyonce snub: ‘Most Grammy’s and never won album of the year’

By Press Association
Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr Dre Global Impact Award as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, looks on during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr Dre Global Impact Award as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, looks on during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

US rapper Jay-Z used his winner’s speech to address his wife Beyonce never winning the top prize at the Grammy’s.

The 54-year-old, whose real name is Shawn Carter, took to the stage with his daughter Blue Ivy to collect the Dr Dre global impact award celebrating his achievements in music.

Jay-Z said he was honoured to accept the prize but used his acceptance speech to encourage the Recording Academy to “get it right”.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Beyonce, left, and Jay-Z kiss in the audience as Jay-Z is given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Referencing his wife making history at last year’s ceremony winning a record 32 awards, he said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammy’s than everyone and never won album of the year.

“Think about that. Most Grammy’s, never won album of the year, that doesn’t work.

“Some of you will go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed, some of you may get robbed, some of you don’t belong in the category.

“When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” Jay-Z said.

The Empire State Of Mind musician said outside of the Grammys that “we’ve got to keep showing up”.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, looks on during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He said: “Just in life, you’ve got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up.

“To get the Grammys, you got to keep showing up until they give you all the accolades you deserve, until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time. Feel me.”

During his speech, Jay-Z thanked US rapper Dr Dre – real name Andre Young – for opening doors, as well as the Black Music Collective, saying: “Hopefully, I’m adding to what you guys are doing out here.”

Referencing the Grammy’s, he added: “We want y’all to get it right. We love ya’ll. At least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective because it’s music. And it’s opinion-based.”

Jay-Z was later filmed drinking out of his Grammy award in celebration.