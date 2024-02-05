Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge to return in comedy series And Did Those Feet

Comedy character Alan Partridge will return for a new docuseries in which he will reintegrate into life in the UK after a year working in Saudi Arabia.

And Did Those Feet… With Alan Partridge (ADTFWAP) will follow the fictional TV presenter, portrayed by comedian Steve Coogan, as he realises something is missing from his life.

In six 30-minute episodes, the documentary about homecoming will morph into an exploration of the mental health issues facing the UK.

Sarah Monteith, chief executive of production company Baby Cow, said: “We’re delighted Alan’s back from Saudi Arabia with his appetite for broadcasting undiminished.

“ADTFWAP promises to be exactly the sort of uncompromising, state-of-the-nation piece that the country needs, almost as much as he does.”

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, said: “Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK.

“The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit.

“This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan’s eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon.”

The series is one of six new comedy shows announced by Mr Petrie, with Greg Davies’ The Cleaner and Man Like Mobeen from Guz Khan set to make a return.

Coogan is known for playing his most famous comic creation in TV show I’m Alan Partridge, which ended in 2002.

He reprised his role for This Time With Alan Partridge, which follows Partridge as he is given the chance to co-host fictional weekday magazine show This Time.